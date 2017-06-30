Reasons to be Proud in 2017

It’s been a hard year already and we’re barely halfway through. But there are still reasons to be proud!

2017 hasn’t exactly been an easy year has it.

AND WE’RE BARELY HALFWAY THROUGH.

But, through all the madness and cruelty and fields of wheat, there have been special moments. Moments we can be proud of as a community! So here they are, listed below.

Crack open a tin of vodka cranberry (we see you) and enjoy!

One Love Manchester

Queer pop icon Ariana Grande stuns the world with an unforgettable display of kindness and bravery in the face of unspeakable horror. Iconic.

HISKIND

Dean Eastmond flies in the face of life’s challenges, and launches an exciting, innovative and effortlessly cool new LGBT media platform. Love you Dean!

(That’s Sinitta in the picture, not Dean).

Serbia & Ireland elect gay Prime Ministers



Two countries with chequered histories of supporting LGBT rights have both elected their first gay Prime Ministers. Last week, Ana Brnabić was appointed as both Serbia’s first gay PM and first woman PM in a country where same-sex marriage is not legal and the LGBTQ+ community face persecution from both the far right and the Orthodox church. In Ireland, Leo Varadkar was elected leader of the Fine Gael Party on 2nd June, after the retirement of Edna Kenny. Only Iceland, Belgium, and Luxembourg before them have elected gay heads of state.

Advertisement

Moonlight wins Best Picture at Oscars

After the #oscarssowhite controversy at the 2016 ceremony in which there were protests at the lack of diversity in the nominations, it was heartening to see Moonlight finish the night with three awards, including the highly-coveted Best Picture (Eventually!). The film told the story of Chiron, a black boy growing up in the Miami projects, over three stages of his life as he grapples with his sexuality and identity.

Kim Woodburn’s Epic Big Brother Rant

The moment when Kim Woodburn officially achieved gay icon status, on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother. CHICKEN-LIVERED SHITS! GO AWAY, YOU ADULTERER!

Finland and Slovenia legalise same-sex marriage

Finland and Slovenia became the latest nations to legalise same-sex marriage, although adoption remains barred in Slovenia. This brings the number of countries that allow same-sex marriage up to 23. It also entered the law in Guernsey and Bermuda, while Taiwan’s Court ruled that same-sex couples have a right to marry.

Prince William becomes first ever royal to be on the cover of a gay magazine



Yes! Our pals over at Attitude popped over to Kensington Palace and not only met and interviewed Wills, but put him on the cover! Amazing! Fifty, or even twenty years ago, it would have been unthinkable.

Mighty Hoopla

Hours after the biggest terrorist attack to hit London since the 7/7 bombings, there was a huge queer music festival in Victoria Park! Everyone rose to the occasion fantastically, donning crop tops and hotpants and saying a big FUCK YOU to terrorism.

