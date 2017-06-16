Red Hot have revealed the first three guys starring in their 2018 calendar

And they’re on the hunt for more!

The creators of the notorious Red Hot calendar are looking for new recruits!

Are you a ravishing redhead? An auburn-haired adonis? Do you like taking cheeky underwear shots, and posing by pools? Then you should get in touch with the team over at Red Hot.

They’re holding a national model search to find 9 more British boys to add to their 2018 calendar.

To enter, simply submit a couple of pictures of yourself in Red Hot underwear, to their Facebook page.

This year, they’re creating the calendar in partnershp with the Ben Cohen Standup Foundation, which tackles LGBTQ bullying.

They’ve already cast three guys for the upcoming calendar, and we’ve compiled some pictures for your viewing pleasure. FEELING THIRSTY?

Alex





Rob





Chris



To preorder the calender, head to their Kickstarter Page to get a discounted price!

