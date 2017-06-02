TAYCE – Meet London’s most promising new drag star

London drag queen TAYCE is tantalising, talented and trending. An unignorable hurricane with eight inch heels and an eighteen inch weave, when she walks into a room, heads turn, sunglasses are lowered and phone cameras surreptitiously click.

She’s getting her life, getting away with double denim, and getting the N55 to Old Street at 2am.

One of London’s most promising young drag stars, and fresh from winning drag competitions and performing at club nights left, right and centre, this summer is looking scorching for TAYCE.

So naturally we decided to do a photoshoot with her in torrential rain along Haggerston Canal. In between avoiding cyclists and teetering along cobbles, she chatted to Dylan Jones about humble beginnings, the London gay scene’s attitude to race, and the state of the world in general.

Hey TAYCE! How did you get into drag?

Well, I’ve been pulling looks since I was a small child so I guess you could say forever. I have fond memories of a plaited brown wig one of my friends gave me when I was like, eight. I would wear it with a pink feather boa wrapped around my nipples like a bra, and pair it with a skirt, which was essentially a scarf wrapped around my waist with other scarves pushed through it. She’s a crafty queen! It was seriously something to behold haha! But if we’re talking serious drag, it was when I started competing in Meth’s Not Another Drag Competition.

What does drag mean to you?

It means the world to me. It has allowed me to do what I’ve always wanted, get onstage in front of people and slay the house down Boots, Superdrug, Holland & Barrett. Giving out what I love and getting it back tenfold. It’s an extension of me as a person and such an amazing outlet. Drag has stopped me from feeling lost and given me purpose. I kind of feel like I know where I’m going now, and I couldn’t be happier!

And gender?

Gender is so fluid for me. I remember when I was a baby seeing these fierce bitches who inspired me, like Glenn Close and basically any villainess from a Disney movie. I had it almost set in my mind that I wanted to be a woman when I grew up. That quickly passed, but the dressing up didn’t. I’m fully comfortable in my own skin and I love that I can be me, a man, then dress up as a woman and slay it! I also LOVE fashion, especially the unconventional. I love to pull looks that can be quite tomboy and masculine, juxtaposed to a BEAT feminine mug.

What do you think of the world at the moment?

Oh it’s a strange, depressing, bleak place at times isn’t it? But I’ve always believed in having a positive outlook on life, getting out what you put in and seeing the glass half full. You’ve just gotta make the most of what you’ve got, whether it’s a little or a lot. And although this world may be godforsaken at times, you’ve just gotta breath, laugh, and never take things TOO seriously.

Which single person in the world do you admire most?

Oh, THE Grace Jones, no question. No negotiation. Though I’ve never met her, I feel she’s probably my favourite person. She has such a story, coming from humble beginnings and slaying the world. She’s crazy, which I adore. Her fashions are so out there and always have been and she’s not afraid to get weird. I’ve been inspired by her forever. I need to see her live someday, or even better, I’d love to pick her brain. Truly iconic. Grace if you’re seeing this, get in my face for my name is TAYCE.

Where do you draw inspiration for your looks and performances?

I try to pull inspiration from the unconventional. Wearing things audiences wouldn’t normally see, or using tracks and remixes that aren’t heard of. Meth taught me to keep people on their toes, and not to get too comfortable. So I try to be as unpredictable as possible, whilst keeping on brand with my 90s supermodel fantasy.

What’s your favourite song of all time?

OMG do I have to pick just one?! My heart has too big a love for music, I can’t pick just one. Slave to the Rhythm by Grace Jones is so majestic to me. Anyone who knows me from college knows I RINSED that song. Georgy Girl by The Seekers also puts me in the happiest mood. It’s so happy-go-lucky and cute. I have many many more faves, but who knows, maybe I’ll DJ sometime and you can hear all my favs then! My sleeves are pretty long.

And your favourite movie of all time?

Oh that’s easy. Kill Bill Vol.1 Do I even need to explain? If you don’t know, GET TO KNOW!

What do you think of London?

I’ve always loved London. When I was a child, I’d come up from Wales on the school holidays, and stay with my Granny for a week. Living here now, it definitely spits out the weak and you’ve gotta fight to survive here. But I respect that so much, because it’s matured me, made me more organized, and given me such work ethic. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve always had it, but living in such a city exercises that ethic to the max.

What was it like growing up in Wales as a young queer black kid?

Wales is beautiful. I love it, it’s home. HOWEVER, it has a few close-minded souls, as does anywhere. I’ve always challenged them with my aesthetic since I was a child. I remember going to Woolworths in the valleys, and all eyes were on me and my siblings with our black gorgeousness. And with my beautiful white mother leading the way, we were somewhat a spectacle in an all-white Welsh town. Growing up, I’ve always stayed true to myself. I’m not gonna say I was bullied, because I never tolerated any attempts thrown my way. But don’t get me wrong, I’ve once been spat at by a grown woman, heckled at by kids and gawked at by adults, back in the day when I couldn’t draw eyebrows to save my life, and my style was… questionable (it still is to be fair). But I’ve always known a lot of these negative reactions stemmed from confusion, and seeing something that wasn’t the norm. Nowadays when I visit home, some of the same people who laughed at me now praise me for being me and sticking to it. I’d never let any hate get to me. If you’re confident in yourself and not hurting anyone in the process, then please DO YOU. Because you’re the only one.

What do you think of how race is addressed on the gay scene at the moment?

In the gay community, I see a lot of fetishising with race, and it has to stop. It takes away from the culture and identity of a person, and almost dilutes them to a “product”, especially on dating apps. But I’m not on dating apps anyway! It’s too much, it does nothing for me. This is gonna sound cliché, but when I tell my parents how we met, I’d like it to be somewhere nice and not “through an app”.

You’re very fashionable, who are your fashion icons?

Ooohhh thank you! I have so many, but off the top of my head I’d say hands down Grace Jones, Mugler, Cruella De Ville and Aaliyah.

Which five people in the world would you invite to a dinner party?!

OK so ONCE AGAIN, the one and only never the same Grace Jones, Lady Gaga, Prince, David Bowie and James St. James. Now THAT’S a party!

What’s been your best night out EVER?

Monday night winning Not Another Drag Competition! I’ve never felt so much love in one room, not just for me, but for drag! It was so special, and to snatch the crown after a long ten weeks of competing, it was truly heartwarming. Even now I’m still not over it. BEST NIGHT EVER!

