Brighton Pride Events Guide

This is your Just-Over-A-Week-Until-Brighton-Pride’ alert! Have you got those silver lamé speedos you’ll never wear into the freezing sea? What about seagull-repellent? Well, forget about it, because the only thing you need to worry about is getting your mitts on tickets to one of these parties!

BRÜT Beefytea Bearstival

In what could be the least successful bear-based portmanteau ever, BRÜT are holding a Bearstival! They’ve collected together some of their resident house DJs to bring some of the ramped-up furry fun they have every weekend in Vauxhall over to the seaside for a salacious Sunday session. There’s also going to be cabaret madness from Mzz Kimberley, The Sex Shells, and Meth & The Family Fierce, as well as plenty of Brunch options. Plus, if by some divine miracle you’re not a hungover husk from the night before and get there a little too early, don’t fret, because there are free line-dancing lessons beforehand! Lovely.

BRÜT Beefytea Bearstival is on Sunday 6th August at Pride Pleasure Gardens, Old Steine, BN1 1EH, 2pm-midnight, tickets required for BRÜT tea dance, £5 adv

Sink The Pink

Brighton’s a pebble beach, but if you want to recreate the experience of sand filling all of your nooks and some of your crannies for days to come, then just do it with glitter instead; and no-one does glitter better than Sink The Pink! The iconique gender-contortionists will be filling out the Club Tropicana area in the Pleasure Gardens with drag slags, homo hedonists, and, if we had to hazard a guess, a fair few George Michael inspired looks. If you want to finish the day with a colour-clashing, rainbow-vomiting extravaganza, then look NO FURTHER.

Sink The Pink is on Saturday 5th August at Pride Pleasure Gardens, Old Steine, BN1 1EH, 10pm-3am, adv tickets £15/£18

Horse Meat Disco at Patterns

It’s Horse Meat Disco…on a SATURDAY. And right by the SEA. We can’t think of anything that could make it any better. The HMD boys will be taking over the main room with their signature brand of classic disco, house, Italo, and other unclassifiables, while they’ve also got a bouquet of familiar faces in Fat Tony, Paul Heron, Jeffrey Hinton, and Freddie Dimanche to light up Patterns infamous terrace!

Horse Meat Disco is on Saturday 5th August at Patterns, 10 Marine Parade, BN2 1TL, 10pm-4am, £15 adv tickets, MOTD

Pride Beach Party/ Once Upon A Dancefloor Pride Party Over on Ohso Social’s gorgey beach terrace, they’re going to be blasting out classic house anthems all weekend long. On Saturday, it’s their annual Pride Beach Party, with DJ Seamus Haji, Lady Lola, and Chris Pullin, while they bid farewell to the festival on Sunday with Once Upon A Dancefloor, including sets from Brighton DJs Dulcie Danger, Maze & Masters, and Chris Pullin. Dig out a dummy, slip into something garish and synthetic, and make like it’s 1995 again!

Pride Beach Party is on Saturday 5th August at Ohso Social, 250a Kings Road, BN1 1NB, 10pm-4am, £10 adv, MOTD

Once Upon A Dancefloor Pride Party 2017 is on Sunday 6th August, 5pm- late, free before 10pm, £8 after

Sunday Sundae Pride Reunion 2017

It’s another marathon daytime Pride SESH at the beachfront club Patterns! Bringing together sexy clubbers, sun-glazed terrace, and summery grooves from Paul Heron, Jeffrey Hinton, Freddie Dimanche, Paul Coals, Chris Pullin, Wildblood & Queenie, and King K, it’s going to be just like Love Island.

That’s a good thing, obviously.

Sunday Sunde Pride Reunion 2017 is on Sunday 6th August at Patterns, 10 Marine Parade, BN2 1TL, 3pm-3am, £7/10 adv

