We love Charli XCX. In fact, she’s our absolute favourite. She’s inventive, daring, Instagrammable and likes a drink. And really, those are the only qualities we look for in anyone (which reminds us, if you fit those criteria, drop us an e-mail at [email protected] , we’re on the hunt for new cover stars).

She also consistently defies the conventions of the music industry, dropping mixtapes, music videos and live shows left right and centre, with seemingly no pre-planning or forward-thought, but they’re ALL effortlessly cool and critically-acclaimed.

Basically, she’s doing what the fuck she wants and she’s bloody good at it.

Her latest oeuvre is new single and music video Boys! Which, in true Charli style, she released at 8pm last night. That’s probably breakfast time for her. We can imagine her waking up, tousle-haired, in a pile of tattooed Calvin Klein models. Swigging a bottle of vodka, hitting ‘send’ on her YouTube account and passing out again.

Advertisement

The video’s great. We wouldn’t go as far as to say it ‘smashes gender norms’ or anything, but Charli’s definitely sending a good message out. A selection of the world’s coolest men (and Tom Daley), dance, pout and mince back and forth, being exploited and paraded in the same way women are in the vast majority of mainstream music videos.

Keep doing what you’re doing Charli! See you at Dalston Superstore xoxo

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

