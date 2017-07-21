Community: Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants

The charity helping to empower LGBT migrants

Lesbians and Gays Support the Migrants (LGSM) are a London-based movement founded in 2015 dedicated to fighting the persecution that refugees face in this country, whether it be the government’s forced deportations, the right-wing media’s extreme coverage, or the spike in racial hate crimes recorded since Brexit.

The group’s name pays homage to the ‘Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners’ that lent support to striking miners in the 1980s. As well as being inspired by their actions, they also wanted to overcome the narrative that migrants were homophobic and a threat to gay rights in Europe.

The group protested at the front of the Pride in London parade over immigration detention centres, forced deportations, and stringent border controls, which force LGBT+ and other migrants to return to often-hostile countries. They have protested big corporations, such as M&S, advertising in the Daily Mail. They also work in conjunction with other activist groups to organise events and meet-ups, such as the annual Peckham Pride march.

If you want to get involved in their work, find them on Facebook or Twitter @lgsmigrants, or email them at [email protected].

