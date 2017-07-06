Community – UK Black Pride

This year’s black pride celebrations are gonna be bigger than ever!

Now in its thirteenth year, UK Black Pride is Europe’s largest not-for-profit Pride event for African, Asian, Arab, and Carribean-heritage LGBTQIA people and their friends. Its annual carnivalesque music festival returns to Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens this Sunday from 12pm-9pm.

The theme is ‘Past, Present, Future…Love Happens Here’ and marks the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality. It’s a celebration of the further advances made with LGBTQIA rights since this date, but also highlighting the work that still needs to be carried out, especially in former British colonies. They also hope to draw attention to the increased levels of racist and homophobic hate crimes recorded since last year’s Brexit vote.

So far, the line-up includes singer Anton Stephans and multimedia performance artist Rebekah Ubuntu, as well as other speakers, activities, and food stalls. The event is sponsored by Stonewall and DIVA magazine, and is free to go to.

UK Black Pride is on Sunday 9th July at Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens, SE11 5HL, 12pm-9pm. For more information, please visit ukblackpride.org.uk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

