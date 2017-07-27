DJ Of The Week

We chat to Lost Girls ahead of their set at O-U-T on Friday

The Lost Girls are playing at O-U-T this weekend, Vauxhall’s hottest new club night concept. We sat down with Pandora and Toni to get the lowdown on their set!

Hey Lost Girls! Describe yourself in one juicy sentence!

Chic with a little bit freak.

What can we expect from your set on Friday?

A full show. None of that standing there looking nonchalant. We are gonna be having just as much fun as the crowd!!

How would you describe your sound?

We wouldn’t, you need to experience it in full HD surround sound.

LOST GIRLS TOP TRACKS

Advertisement

Eve – Tambourine

PANDORA: Our signature tune. We always start with it and we just go crazy to it!

Beyonce – Crazy in love

TONI: I mean, it’s Beyoncé and Jay-Z. What else do you need to say.

Kanye West – Gold Digger

TONI: We always put this in our set when we do the old skool tunes. Everyone loves good digger. And I love Kanye.

Wild Thoughts – DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller

TONI: Me and Pandora are obsessed with this song. We know every word. We always listen to it when we’re getting dressed for a gig, and we Snapchat the whole thing, It’s like a movie!

Sean Paul

PANDORA: I’m not gonna pick one because we love all his tunes so it’s too hard to just pick one. But Sean Paul is the freakin’ man.

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna – We Found Love

PANDORA: It’s such a banger and we are big Rihanna fans.

Britney

TONI: Much like Pandora can’t pick a fave when it comes to Sean Paul, I’m the same with Britney. She’s my absolute fave. Erm, Toxic, Work Bitch, Boys, Baby One More Time…I mean, there are so, so, so many!

Drake – One Dance

TONI: It’s BIG. I don’t think I’ve ever played a set and not put one dance in it. Drake’s the biggest in the game right now!

See Toni and Pandora DJ as Lost Girls at O-U-T this Friday 28th July. Protocol, 6A South Lambeth Place, SW8 1SP.

