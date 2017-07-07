In her continuing mission to single-handedly save pop music, the critically-acclaimed and distractingly gorgeous Dua Lipa has EXCELLED ONCE AGAIN, with a flawless video for latest single, New Rules, the latest release from her eponymous (*MUSIC JOURNALISM WORD KLAXON*) new album.

She’s done a bit of a Rihanna with her new album actually. Remember in the Good Girl Gone Bad era, when Ri-Ri went through a phase of seemingly releasing one single per week? Well Dua’s channeling that and we’re here for it.

Her debut album’s only just been released and she’s already had FIVE smash hit singles. Every so often, someone comes along who just does things so well that they’re untouchable. And Dua is one of those people!

New Rules is bouncy, aerated not-quite-but-sort-of-trop-pop, with Dua’s sexily conflicated lyrics complimenting an infectious hook! Yes! “Infectious hook” that’s a bit of a Popjustice phrase isn’t it. We owe Peter Robinson a muffin basket.

The video has a sort of Wes Anderson sleepover vibe, with Dua and her pals flouncing around hotel rooms and swimming pools in a series of pastel outfits. It’s major.

Anyway Dua, in case you didn’t already know, we LOVE YOU. What are you doing for Pride bbz? Come and run around the Barbican with us in short shorts.

Dua curated a playlist for us a couple of weeks ago which you can listen to here. Watch the video for New Rules HERE:

