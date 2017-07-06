The Two Brewers are having a fundraiser for Grenfell Tower

The cabaret community is coming together this Sunday at Clapham drag joint Two Brewers for a Live-Aid style extravaganza to raise much-needed funds for all those affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire. Rapid and organic responses like this are a real reason to feel proud of the LGBTQIA community.

It’s the brainchild of South Yorkshire sourpuss Myra Dubois and she has whipped up a veritable who’s who of Clapham’s drag community for the star-studded line-up. Every queen worth their salt will be there and even some that aren’t as well. Alongside Myra, you can look forward to turns from Mary Mac, Son of a Tutu, Miss Jason, Sandra, Miss Penny, Rose Garden (*pauses for breath*), Crystal D’Canter, Sooz Kempner, Dr Woof, Tracey Barlow, and more! That sounds like pure catty carnage. A pluming cloud of hairspray will be visible from Clapham South station.

As well as a stellar bill of queens, they’re also putting on a raffle and an auction with many unique prizes. So get on the Northern Line, order a Midori, and open your purse to help raise vital cash for the victims of the tragic disaster.

Grenfell Tower Fundraiser is on Sunday 9th July at Two Brewers, 114 Clapham High Street, SW4 7UJ, 6.30pm until late

