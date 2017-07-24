How to have FUN after pride!

Our guide to trying new things

Well. London Pride is officially OVER. The sea of plastic cups has been swept up from Old Compton Street. Bedgraggled twinks have finally found their way out of Sweatbox. Fleur East has topped up her Oyster, trotted home, and started preparing for the next twenty prides she’s no doubt performing at this summer (hey Fleur, we love you!)

But just because Pride has come to an end, that doesn’t mean the FUN has to come to an end. There’s so much stuff still at your fingertips. The joys of the internet! Also, loads of stuff has come back in fashion.

For example, did you know GAMBLING is BACK! (Please gamble responsibly, etc etc). Gambling is no longer about aging people called Maud and Doris sitting stolidly in front of fruit machines. No, no! It’s all about smokey sohpistication now. It’s about Eva Green’s jewel encrusted hand sliding up Daniel Craig’s thigh, in a clandestine poker lounge in Monaco. It’s about sheikhs and champagne, glimmering Lamborghinis and glistening Louboutins.

But instead of jetting over to Saint Moritz, you can do it from the comfort of your own home, yes! With how to play Hold ‘Em poker. Log in and check it out!

Next up, if you’re feeling less languid, you could join a GYM! Your body probably needs a lot of rejuvenation after pride. Not that we’re JUDGING your extra-curricular activities of course, we’re just saying a little exercise may balance things out a little. But we’ll leave it up to the professionals to explain why.

And last but not least, COOKING. Now, we’re all wonderful, popular London socialites aren’t we. So, what with our hectic, high-octane lifestyles, we sometimes forget how therapeutic cookery can be! Get over to google and give it a go.

So, that’s it for our little post-pride survival guide. Trying something new can ONLY be good. We found that out when Victoria Beckham decided to launch a fashion line.

