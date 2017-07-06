Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

This weekend we celebrate Gay Pride in London, and there’s so much going on! I’ll begin by delving into my favourite hotspots without further ado.

You might be saving all your energy for Saturday 8th July, but how about a trip to Dalston Superstore Gallery presents: Queer Space launching on Thursday 6th July, where they’ve set up a creative platform presenting an ongoing collective of queerness in the form of artifacts and culture spanning the 50 years anniversary of the sexual offences act. This launch is an early evening event starting at 7pm, on until 10pm. There will be events (talks, performances and workshops) centered around this theme until mid September.

A night of pre-Pride performance QUEER BASH on 7th July in The Glory’s basement in aid of The Benefit Project from 7pm. An array of countercultural queerdom all night long from Lez Dreena, Wacko Jacko Cole, Gon7o, Andor Merks, Velodrome, Daniel Verses The World and more tbc.

We’re always looking for new bands and Nostalgia of Mothership have been honing their unique psychedelic sound and now release their Beautiful Hell EP, launching on 7th July at Number 177 Bar & Kitchen, 177 Hoxton Street. Show time 7pm, so join the band fronted by Josh Caffe with Fi McCluskey and Nadia Juma for an out-of-this-world experience!

I mentioned this a few weeks ago – The Glory Gala – Ft ‘LIZA WITH A Z’ is on Friday 7th July at Stoke Newington Town Hall. The sensational Jonny Woo re-enacts Liza Minnelli’s seminal TV from 1972 whilst John Sizzle hosts with 25 ‘Liza’s’ on show and the stars of Lipsync 1000 perform whilst drag kings Man Up! host The Glory Gentlemen’s Club. Starts at 8pm, on until 2am.

Now, all of central London will be buzzing on Saturday 8th July and I always like to pop into the Retro Bar when I’m up town. Catch Myra DuBois fresh from the main stage in Trafalgar Square at 4pm for her only full length show…Pride? I’m Verging on Arrogance! The Retro bar will be open from 12pm and it’s free to get in!

Over in Camden, Pride at Her Upstairs swings open its doors at 3pm on Saturday for a non-stop party hosted by drag superstars Meth and Herr. A four-hour lip sync marathon raising money for Mermaids UK is planned. With cabaret from Vinegar Stokes, Holestar, Ruby Wednesday, Mynxie Monroe and Myra Dubois… plus more!

The WUT? CLUB x Milkshake: Official Pride in London Party with Amanda Lepore host a party like no other on Saturday 8th July at The Steelyard, EC4 from 9pm till 5am. Joining Amanda Lepore performing live will be NYC drag star Aquaria, Dopplegang from Amsterdam, Larry Tee in town for a DJ set, pop sensation Nimmo plus more all night long!

Over at Bloc South, it’s Popstarz Pride Mixtape; the amazing indie-pop-r’n’b night over three rooms taking place on Saturday 8th from 9pm till 4am. Join DJs as they indulge you in anthems galore, Tommy Turntables, Lady Lloyd and Dennis the Menace to name just a few!

This weekend, the party sees no signs of letting up, BingoBabes! Bingo’s coming to The Glory! on Sunday 9th. It’s a new spin on bingo with an alt-drag performance-art-show party planned from 7pm till 11pm. Hosted by Xnthony and Crystal Beth who will be serving up the numbers in style. And if you miss that one it’s back on Sunday July 23rd.

One of my favourites Sunday~Funday: PRIDEZILLA on Sunday 9th is back at Vogue Fabrics. They’re turning VFD into a colourful pride-pit with late night drag shows who will be wanting to be crowned Miss Pridezilla 2017. Lot’s of fun from 9pm till late!

