You might be at a stage where you want to shake things up, set yourself some new projects, and move on to explore some hidden talents you never knew you had. Blimey, I should write a self-help book lols! But anyway yeah, I’m living for performer Scottee and his artworks that have recently popped up on my social media. They’re meaningful memes painted over kitsch prints in a nutshell, go and have a look at Scottee Shop at scottee.bigcartel.com.

Naked Boys Reading: Curated by Alan Hollinghurst is where real naked people read stuff and it’s on at the Miranda Bar at the Ace hotel, on 100 Shoreditch High Street on Thursday 27th July. Rejuvenate your senses from 8 onwards with hostess Dr Sharon Husbands.

There’s a mini fest this weekend, with The Glory’s drag landlords Jonny Woo and John Sizzle taking over the River Stage at the National Theatre from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th July from 6:30pm onwards. There’ll be non-stop shows, including Lipsync 1000 Allstars, Love Inn with Auntie Maureen and Timberlina, Figs In Wigs, The Big Gay Songbook… plus you can grab a bite to eat, drink a cocktail or join in with some drag life drawing. And it’s all for free nationaltheatre.org.uk

Lobotomy Room Dance Party is a monthly party on Friday 28th at the Bamboo Lounge at Fontaine’s, 176 Stoke Newington Road. It’s a fun trashville style night, and free to get in. Hosted by Graham Russell who also plays his finest and campest rockabilly selection, 10pm – 2am.

Get ready for A QUEER NIGHT OUT on Saturday 29th July, a party in conjunction with Vogue Fabrics (VFD) and Hackney Pride 365, where at the Hackney Town Hall from 8pm all sorts are going on. Shows from David Hoyle, DJ action from celebs Andi & Miquita Oliver, plus faves Jeffrey Hinton and Tayylor Made. A fashion experience is planned and it’s all for causes Project Indigo, Open Doors and Hackney Carers. outsavvy.com for more details.

One of my fave club nights Anal House Meltdown is back, and it’s on at East Bloc on City Road on Saturday 29th. AHMD consists of art and DJ collective DJ GHL Please, Prem Deep and Twin Peakes who started up this night along side their own art projects. DJ line up… themselves plus guests Omer, I’ll be Djing in the back room with Cathal plus a very special ‘darkroom’ experience is planned. 11pm till 6am! Get the poppers out and revisit East Bloc on City Road!

I’m back on Sunday 30th at The Glory for Princess Julia LOVES… and this week I love a ‘flashback’, come and join me and special guests for my own evening soiree over in East London, 7pm – 11pm.

Then if you’ve got time to dash over to Horse Meat Disco and witness Roy Inc perform debut single ‘Waiting For You To Call’ on Horse Meat’s own record label.

Midweek moment; Quiz Me Maybe ~ GIRL POWER//GINGER SPICE at Dalston Superstore on Wednesday 2nd August. Catch an evening where Just May will be releasing her girl powers with a quiz from 7-10pm. Prizes to be won, knowledge to be gained!

