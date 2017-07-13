Let go of expectations, throw caution to the wind and surprise yourself. Things don’t always go the way you might have planned, and actually when that happens you could be pleasantly surprised! My words of wisdom this week encourage you to try new things and go to new places.

One of my favourite places is the pop up restaurant The Pale Blue Door created by artist and set designer Tony Hornecker. This July he’s put a twist on things with The Pale Pink Flamingo where he presents a new summer menu and A Man To Pet performs between courses incorporating a few daring surprises. Dates from Thursday 13th onwards. Best thing to do is go to tonyhornecker.com and book in quick!

London Pride was last week, but The ShayShay Show – Spectrum Pride has something to say on matters of diversity and fair representation in gay pride communities. So take your seats for a review show of star turns including Lavinia Co-op, Vanlentino Chienmortx, Carlos Maurizo and Crayola De Vil with more, more, more planned. It’s at LimeWharf, Vyner Street, E2 on Thursday 14th and starts at 6pm until 11pm.

On Friday 14th July, Durrr is reuniting at club XOYO with DJ Erol Alkan and his summer residency To The Rhythm who goes back2back with DJ Rory Philips on the main floor plus Jonjo Jury, Alexis Taylor from Hot Chip. Plus a live performance from rising star Sophia Kennedy…and of course, good news Durrr fans because I will be DJing with Beat zine creator Hanna Hanra on the ground floor, room two bar, and disco area! 10pm – 4am.

Another one for the 14th July is Random Play Episode 1, where our DJ hero Wes Baggaley is kicking off a very crucial-sounding series of nights over at The Columbian, 6 Elephant Road, SE17. Wes is joined by Anna Poppa, Jerome Hill and Hanno Hinkelbein but of course we only have eyes for Wes at #JuliaSays! 10pm – 4am dears…

Savage is one of those clubs that if you haven’t been, I urge you to go. It’s on every Saturday at the Metropolis Strip Club, and goes on till 5am. What a lovely team they have there, from the door staff to fantastic dancers and DJs. On Saturday 15th July it’s Savage: Sea Queens Takeover. They’ll be fundraising for performer Imma Asher’s transition fund. DJs on the night include A Man To Pet and myself in the basement, with Guy Williams, Terry Vietheer and Joshua James on the main floor.

I’m back at The Glory on Sunday 16th for Princess Julia Loves… this week. I always choose a topic to love, and this week I love ‘community centres’. I always think clubs and bars are like glam community get togethers, a chance to catch up with the gossip and have a drink with friends. Come down from 7pm to 11pm!

After which there’s still time to go out somewhere else… I always suggest Horse Meat Disco over at the Eagle in Vauxhall every Sunday. Btw check out their debut single on their HMD record label. ‘Waiting For You To Call’ featuring the beautiful vocals of Roy Inc. There’s a video to go with it and yeah you guessed it, I’ve got a cameo role!

royinc.co.uk

