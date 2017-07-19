Peppermint on coming out as trans, female drag queens & more…

A drag inspiration and success story in every sense of the word, Peppermint has overcome huge challenges in her life to become one of the world’s biggest names in the industry.

Jason Reid caught up with the RuPaul’s Drag Race star for a chat about what it’s like to be a trans drag queen, and of course, the madness of the world of Drag Race.

Hey Peppermint! Long time no chat. Congrats on Drag Race. Were you happy with second place?

I like second place way more than third or fourth, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little disappointed that I didn’t take home the title.

It was an enjoyable finale and season. You must be please with the record ratings, plus it aired over here on Netflix for the first time, opening it up to more people.

Yeah, we’re really proud, especially as this season was also Emmy nominated. I can’t take credit for that but I’d like to think I contributed to what made our season Emmy worthy.

Oh honey, you did…

[laughs] We had so many standout moments connected to our season: the first British contestant (Charlie Hides), a LOT of scandal, and some really athletic and insane challenges. I would’ve liked to have been the first trans-woman on the show but I fell short of that.

Had you planned to come out on the show?

First off, I wanted to be a really strong competitor. I wanted to showcase my drag, enjoy myself and maybe reap some of the rewards girls from past seasons have enjoyed. That’s what I could get from the show: the opportunity to travel and have a larger platform. As for my coming out as trans, I did have to think ahead of time. It’s a deeply personal moment for most people and you feel vulnerable, let alone being on TV. I had to grapple with what it would mean to talk about my transness to the world, and the possible ramifications it would have. I also believed it’s all worth it to be an activist – anyone who’s living their life ‘out’ and open, be it sexuality or gender, is in some ways an activist.

As a role-model and somebody who has been through those difficult times, what advice would you give to young trans people?

If you’re finding yourself, then go with your feelings. It’s never too late to come out as trans and there’s never a wrong time to do it, but the earlier you sort through those feelings, the longer you’ll be able to live your life authentically. Seek out and engage with a community of people who are like you, who will support you, and will love you. Is it scary to come out? Yes. But it’s important.

You don’t seem to have any airs or graces…is humility important to you?

Thank you for saying that. From a very early age, something made me focus on other people more than myself. That’s carried through into my adult life. Of course I want to succeed, but for the most part anything I try to look for other people to do it with, and I want to see how it benefits them too.

I mean even when you’re being cunty it can come across as nice…



Oh DAMN! [laughs] I need to be more shady.

A debate that arises occasionally in the UK is gender diversity on Drag Race. Would you like to see female drag queens included?

I think it would be fantastic. It’s so interesting that if you ask a lot of the traditional male drag queens who their number one influence is, drag or otherwise, most of them will say a woman. Women have always played a role in and influenced drag: stars like Cher and Lady Gaga especially. Queer people and trans-men and women have always contributed, and they should all be included. Drag is supposed to be about being open-minded and free with sexuality and gender, but only if you’re a gay man? Really? [laughs] Drag is so much bigger and more powerful than any one type of person.

A few quickies. Who was the best lip-syncer of your season?

Come on! Are you kidding me?

APART FROM YOU, obviously…

It has to be Trinity Taylor.

Death drops: yes or no?

NO!

Who should be the next U.S president?

Macy Gray.

If you could go back and change anything from your Drag Race experience, what would it be?

I would’ve gone in with more self-confidence. There were so many times when I was psyching myself out because reality TV was such an unknown to me.

Tell us a bit about the new album, Black Pepper. One of my all-time favourite songs is on there – ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’.

I wanted to do an album that’s a little darker in terms of tone and style of music. There’s a couple of songs on there that come from a really dark place. I wrote most of it before Drag Race – when I was going through a break-up and dealing with my gender identity. The track ‘Civil War’ is about that inner struggle and the challenges I was facing. There’s also some great guest artists, including my good friend Cazwell. I’m really happy with it.

Peppermint’s new album Black Pepper is now to download available on iTunes and Project Peppermint (documentary about Peppermint’s life) is on indiegogo.com.

