The QX Drag Roast

Gird your haggises, we’re doing a roast of Mary Mac next week!

It’s that time again when we join forces with the Royal Vauxhall Tavern and the Terrence Higgins Trust for the annual Drag Roast. It’s pretty simply really. We get some of the scene’s funniest queens up onstage and sit back while the acid-tongued barbs fly!

This time round, the queen taking a roasting is Mary Mac; a tartan-clad lassy who is as Scottish as deep-fried heroin. Fellow Caledonian Mrs Moore will be MC for the evening and attempt to keep at least a modicum of order. And what about the queens who will be ripping Mary a new haggis? Well, there’s a stellar gang of some of London’s top queens who perform all over the capital, from Clapham North to Clapham South. Step forward, the gin-soaked Myra Dubois, the leathery Tanya Hide, dizzy dame Miss Jason, and of course, a hearty helping of Lola Lasagne!

As every year, all ticket proceeds will go towards the Terence Higgins Trust, who continue to work tirelessly towards reducing the transmission of HIV, while supporting those living with the virus and trying to eradicate the stigma that still surrounds it. Case in point, ‘Can’t Pass it On’; their current campaign which is aiming to raise awareness of the fact that HIV+ people on effective treatment cannot pass the virus on. Only 9% of the population are aware of this, which has led to widespread misinformation and prejudice.

So come down and watch some of the gobbiest queens rip clumps out of each other’s wigs, all in the name of charity! The roast will be happening on the bonnie banks o’ the Royal Vauxhall Tavern on Thursday 27th July at 7pm. Tickets are a tenner and can be bought from vauxhalltavern.com.

