Take a sip of Tom Of Finland with Tom of Finland Organic Vodka

Now, as you may already know, we love a drink here at QX. We love a drink almost as much as Lindsay Lohan loves a drink (but not quite as much as Sarah Harding loves a drink).

We also love hot men in tight clothing. Specifically, we love hot men in tight jeans, leaning against walls with cigarettes. The Tom of Finland men LOVE leaning up against walls don’t they! Almost as much as we love drinking.

Anyway we digress. We love a drink, and we love Tom Of Finland, so imagine our EXCITEMENT when we discovered Tom Of Finland are launching their OWN VODKA.

Not only that, it’s ORGANIC vodka, brewed with rye, wheat and arctic water. Arctic water! We’re picturing two burly explorers in levis and leather policeman hats, plucking it from a trickling tundra brook, then having grunting, wild sex in a yurt.

Anyway, the REASON for this much-welcome addiction to the alcohol market, is to coincide with the release of the Tom Of Finland biopic, which had its UK premiere at the Hackney Picturehouse last week. Look out for a review in next week’s QX!

Until then, sip, susurrate and scintillate with Tom Of Finland over pride!

Tom Of Finland Organic Vodka is available from specialist spirit retailers Gerry’s Wines & Spirits and Master of Malt for £32.50.

