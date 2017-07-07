Village’s New Look

The Soho den of debauchery has had a facelift for pride!



If you get a moment during pride, stumble through the swinging doors of Village! It’s perfectly located for stumbling – it’s slap bang at the end of Old Compton Street, so you can slalem down it like a spider-monkey. Swinging from branch to branch, air kissing friends and relatives on the way. “Hello, how are ya? Hello, how are ya? LIFE IS A CABARET.”

Village is one of those Soho venues that’s fabulously clandestine and chintzy and also labyrinthine. We’re actually not sure how many floors it’s got. Between two and four, definitely. Probably three. We’re guessing three, but don’t hold us to it.

Anyway, they’re UNVEILING and DEBUTING their new look on the day of London Pride! A bold move! According to them, it’ll be “the perfect backdrop for a selfie”. Amaze! FACETUNE AT THE READY.

Advertisement

No matter what it is, it’s guaranteed to be fun, glitzy and camp. So dive in, TO VILLAGE.

Village is at 81 Wardour Street, Soho, W1D 6QD. Check out their new look on Saturday 8th July. Open midday – 5am.

