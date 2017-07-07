The QX Weekly Playlist – PRIDE

For this week’s QX weekly playlist it’s PRIDE! And this time, it’s not curated by some worthless pop wannabe like Dua Lipa (just kidding Dua, we absolutely love you, you’re our fave).

But it’s curated by US! The QX team! Each song is hand-picked by a member of our illustrious staff. We each picked a song that makes us feel the most proud and the most queer.

None of us actually picked Believe by Cher but we thought we’d better whap it in there anyway. ENJOY.

