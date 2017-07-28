A new clubbing concept from nightlife leviathans Orange Nation

Much like most porn films, club nights are usually lacking in plotlines and character development. We don’t think it’s too much to ask for really and we’re grateful that someone has FINALLY heeded our call.

Insatiable creatures of the night, Beyond, are having a Weird Science 12-hour special this Saturday night/Sunday morning/Sunday afternoon. Based on the cult 80s film, there’s going to be extravagant stage shows and choreography telling the story of teen nerds Archangel and James who design Diego, their perfect man on a computer, only for him to come to life and transform their fortunes. We’re intrigued to see what they will come up with. For us, the ideal specimen is going to be muscled, handsome, and all topped off with a massive…dislike of people making pithy jokes about his colossal schlong.

The always extra Ashley Swift and Martin Rab are in charge with these productions. Rab says “We love our Midnight Beyond specials! It gives us a chance to transform Fire into a different world and this one will be no different. You can expect crazy drag scientists, hunky GoGo adonises and some special surprises. We’ll be throwing you back into the 80s with some classic film references along with a sexy and fun production, which will leave you gagging for more!”

As well as that, you can expect their usual hi-octane mix of DJs pumping out balls-to-the-wall house and techno! This time round, Tony English, Gonzalo, Zach Burns, MisWhite, and Michael Mizrahi take over the main floor, while in the smaller Beyond Lab, you can look forward to Massimo Paramour, Louis Chatten, Sam Londt, and Juliano. Starting at midnight and finishing at midday, it’s gonna be the ultimate freaky sci-fi blowout, so grab your tickets!

Advertisement

Beyond Midnight Weird Science is on Saturday 29th July at Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT,

12pm-12am, £5 before 3am conc/flyer/NUS, £13 thereafter conc/flyer/NUS before 7am, £16 OTD

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

