Above & Beyond!

The relentlessly lit Beyond have two exciting nights coming up!

Beyond is one of London’s most infamous clubbing destinations, bringing relentless house and techno to hundreds of hotties every Sunday morning for the past 14 years! Just when all your hetty friends are thinking of calling it a night around 4am, there’s a little corner of Balearic decadence in Vauxhall kicking off and ready to keep going until way into the next day.

And when it’s a Bank Holiday, just like the rest of the capital, they use it as a chance to really let loose! They fill out Fire with show-stopping productions, special guests, and unique themes. For the last Bank Holiday of the year, they’re arming up and holding a midnight special with a Call of Duty theme. Plus, the weekend after that, it’s going to be free entry all night as a way of thanking you all for years of making Beyond what it is.

Promoter Martin Rab tells us more about these exciting one-offs…

So what’s the concept behind Beyond Call Of Duty?

Well the phrase translates to exceeding the expectations of one’s job, position, or role. Really that’s what I try do with Beyond or any event I organise. I thought as a concept everyone could relate to it, as most people go ‘beyond the call of duty’ day to day, so now it’s our turn to give it back. It also means I can play around with the concept visually in costumes and other aspects.

Do you think it’s important for aspects of the gay scene to have a political element?

I feel like, to a certain degree, the so-called political element helps maintain the ‘life’ the scene needs to thrive. Friendly competition, not-so-serious disputes between promoters. A discreet nod to what’s going on around us in subtle way.

What can people expect from the night?

We have such an incredible line up of DJs for a start, including 3 Superstar guests Ale Amaral, Tom Stephan and GSP. There’s going to be 3 rooms of mind blowing music and visuals, and as always for me, the shows and costumes are such an important part of the night and key to turning the club and atmosphere into part of the concept. Expect Army, Navy & Airforce mixed with drag queens, hot muscle boys and some surprises. I’m really excited to have a exclusive sneak peek at the new hottest boylesque group to hit London who will be performing a special number just for Beyond!

We’re loving the artwork – tell us about that.

I wanted to create a very masculine, sexy look and something that had a different edge to it. I thought the idea of the tattooed body with the information on was cool, sexy and simple, but different to any other party, and adding the dog tags just ties it all in. Luckily, I have some of the hottest dancers around and had James in mind straight away for this! I think it turned out looking perfect.



And tell us about the free party!

‘Beyond Midnight The Thank You Party’ is a way to give something back to all the people that have supported us for the past 15 years and making the party everything that it is today. It’s the end of the summer, everyone’s recovering after bank holiday, so what better way to give a boost and show how much we appreciate you all? We’re not holding back on anything just because it’s a free party though, with an amazing night planned. The classics main floor will be playing sounds from past and present, special performers as well from our usual unforgettable Beyond dancers. Plus, I’m so excited to have an exclusive live P.A by the club classic and soul diva Angie Brown!

Why is it important to have free events accessible to all?

I think its just a great way of showing a sense of community, not only to our clubbers but also everyone else involved with all aspects of what we do at Orange Nation, DJs, hosts, marketing, performing and everyone else. Just a little way to give back and to show thanks for all the support.

We have such an amazing 4 weeks coming up with Call of Duty, The Thank You Party, SexCircus and the return of Matinee. The Summer might be coming to an end, but we’re just getting you warmed up!

Beyond Midnight Call of Duty is on Saturday 26th August at Fire, South Lambeth Road, SW8 1RT, midnight-midday, £13 conc/ NUS/ flyer before 7am, £16 OTD

