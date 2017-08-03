Bourgeois & Maurice are BACK

They’ve got a new show about the political turmoil of the last decade

Look who’s back at the Soho Theatre! Drag aliens, catsuit connoisseurs and former QX cover stars, Bourgeois & Maurice. They specialize in wonderfully weird, unapologetically dark comedy.

Among their wide and varied repertoire of dramatic tricks, are introspective songs about everything from politics to palindromes, as well as monologues and just sort of, bizarre stream of consciousness lamentations.

Whilst their comedic content can be quite disjointed (in a good way of course!) there is always a commentary on what’s going on in the world.

In this new show at the Soho Theatre, they’re doing a retrospective on the last ten years. From 2007 until now. 2007, in fact, was an eventful enough year in itself! The year of Britney brandishing an umbrella. The year of the first iPhone, of Lindsay Lohan, Barack Obama’s presidential bid, and SO much more.

And of course, since then, things have gone decidedly south. Barack’s been replaced by Trump, iPhone has been replaced by iPhone 6S, and Lindsay Lohan’s still drunk.

In this special show at the baroquely bohemian Soho Theatre, the glittering cabaret duo will look back over a defining decade. A decade of terror, a decade of glamour, a decade of political and social INSANITY. It is, fittingly, called “Bourgeois & Maurice: Style Over Subtance – A 10 Year Retro-Speculative.” A very loquacious title! We love loquaciousness, well done kids.

It’s guaranteed to make you laugh, and probably cry over the state of the world. But a little cry is fine. It helps! Probably.



“Bourgeois & Maurice: Style Over Subtance – A 10 Year – Retro-Speculative” is at the Soho Theatre from Tuesday 15th – Saturday 26th August at 9:30pm. For more info and tickets, head to sohotheatre.com

