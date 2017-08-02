Brighton Pride Guide

The UK’s biggest pride festival hits Brighton this weekend! Here’s our INDESPENSIBLE guide

Now as you may have noticed from our front cover, this is our Brighton Pride Special!

We can honestly say, that Brighton Pride last year was the best day of 2016. Sun, sex, and Carly Rae Jepsen! Can’t ask for better than that.

And this year is set to be even bigger, with a host of the world’s best DJs, biggest music acts and best entertainers to sing you through the UK’s most renowned pride celebration.

The best thing about Brighton Pride is that, unlike London, it takes over the whole town. EVERYONE gets involved from kids stood on top of bus stops waving rainbow flags, to corner shop owners flogging condoms (!), to old retirees decking out their retirement homes in glitter and bunting. It’s really quite sweet, and serves well to remind us all what pride is SUPPOSED to be about – equality and togetherness.

So here’s our guide to the best stuff going on over the UK’s most sun-soaked, gay friendly town over this weekend!

The Pride Parade: Saturday 5th August, 11am

Brighton’s kaleidoscopic, world-famous Pride Parade starts at Hove Lawn down by the beach, travelling slap bang up through the city centre. Here’s a map of the route:



The Pride Festival in Preston Park: Saturday 5th August, 12 noon

Considered by many to be the main event of the weekend, Saturday’s festival in the park is the focal point of Pride, with a lineup of world-famous acts. This year it’s electropop icons The Pet Shop Boys, as well as award-winning, chart-topping pop group Years & Years! We love the fact that this year, Brighton Pride is headlined by gay men. Surprisingly rare for a pride festival. They’ve also got turns from X Factor queen Louisa Johnson, cool pop princess K Stewart and major DJ David Morales. Major!

Here’s the full Lineup:

14.00 KStewart

14.45 Fickle Friends

15.35 M.O

16.15 Louisa Johnson

17.15 Becky Hill

18.30 Years & Years

20.45 Pet Shop Boys



For more info see: www.brighton-pride.org

