Whether you’re looking for your Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now, a great bum is always a bonus. While you’re still on the hunt from for him, Chappy have compiled 10 of the hottest bottoms for you to lust over.

In a recent survey, 97% of gay men said a bubble butt is the most important feature they look for in a potential partner. (97% of those interviewed may work at QX magazine, but the statistic still stands.)

You’ve probably heard of Chappy by now from the parties or the cute guys roaming the streets in Chappy T-Shirts; they’re basically the new kid on the block of dating apps and they are changing the game. It’s all about meeting guys nearby who are looking for the same thing as you. You can still find your Mr. Right Now, but you get to see his face before you erm… yeah.

Jamie Dornan

In 10th place we have mum’s favourite Jamie, the man who helped S&M go from taboo to office watercooler chat.

Zac Efron





Here he is pictured getting ready for our Chappy date to the beach.

David Haye

Rewind a couple of years to David vs. goliath bum in the jungle shower.

Cristiano Ronaldo



The perfect match… If Mr. Right Now was a football trick, we’re pretty sure this would be

Chris Hughes



This summer’s hottest Love Islander. Chris, it’s time for a recoupling… we’ve already swiped you right.

Henry Cavill



Henry may be The Man From U.N.C.L.E, but we prefer to call him Daddy.

Anthony Joshua

A world champion bottom. Of sorts. Ant, pls DM us to discuss further.

David Beckham

Everybody’s Mr. Right AKA football booty perfection AKA David.

Mark Wahlberg

Rumour has it that when asked to appear in 2015 movie ‘Daddy’s Home’, Wahlberg agreed for the sake of this caption. Merci Papa.

Pietro Boselli



In the top spot we have the world’s most famous maths teacher. An Italian mathematical stallion by day and supermodel by night, nobody else quite deserves our daily Spark like you boo.

We did some equations and turns out that 4 Pietros are > 1.

You’re welcome. If you haven’t already, download Chappy now.

