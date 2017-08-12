COMMUNITY: LDN Gaymers

The LDN Gaymers was formed by a group of friends, to provide a space for LGBT fans of video games to socialize, get together, game, drink and hang out!

As well as gaming nights, they have trips to the cinema, laser quest and loads of other stuff. They meet on the third Wednesday of every month.

We all know how hard it can be to meet like minded people in London – in spite of its huge gay community, it can often be difficult for gay men and women to make lasting friendships in the age of hook up apps,” they said. “We are exploding the status quo by connecting the capitol’s LGBTQ+ gamers and creating one big shotgun-wielding, Pokemon-training family. Our monthly meetups and online events are the antidote to a gaming scene rife with homophobia and a gay scene which alienates as often as it includes.”

“We want to keep growing and maintain the fun and safe atmosphere we have at all of our events. We have new games, latest gen consoles, VR experiences, and outlandish board games; all the perfect ingredients for an amazing nerd-off. New members are joining every day – there’s never been a better time to become one of them and embrace your inner gaymer.”

Advertisement

To find out more, head to ldngaymers.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

