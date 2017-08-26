Combating homophobia in football stadiums

Pride in Football (PIF) is an alliance of LGBT football fan groups that work to combat the homophobic abuse frequently heard in stadiums. They are currently made up of more than 30 LGBT fan groups from the English Football League.

They work with other groups, such as Football vs. Homophobia, Kick it Out, and the Gay Football Supporters’ Network, to try and improve the match day experience for LGBT supporters, focussing on improvements in steward training, incident reporting, and promoting each LGBT fan groups’ visibility with banners and flags.

The importance of their work was recently highlighted during a Premiership game between Leicester City and Brighton, during which two Leicester fans were arrested for anti-gay chanting. Both sides have an LGBT fan group that are part of PIF who condemned the chanting.

For more information on their work or to get involved, please visit prideinfootball.co.uk

