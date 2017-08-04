We meet the man behind one of the UK’s cheekiest fetish brands!

Get on your knees and PRAY at CumUnion. They’re one of our favourite cruisey South London nights, and they’re venturing to Brighton this weekend for some pride shenanigans. They’ve also got saunas in Hove and Sheffield.

Adam Bailey, who runs the show, is a man with many strings to his bow. He promotes the CumUnion nights in London, AND runs the saunas in Sheffield and Hove.

We spoke to him to get a delicious taste (stop it) of what CumUnion is all about, and about some upcoming changes he’s got planned!

So Adam! What exciting changes are afoot?

We’re currently changing the theme of CumUnion at both saunas, and eventually the London party when it returns, to be soon hopefully. Currently the theme is naked, but guys seem to want to wear harnesses, short, sox etc. Hearing a lot of guys ask for a boots only event, we came up with :BARE as a theme for the second party each month, where guests can wear only boots or trainers and sox. No other clothing will be allowed. The first party every month will become :BLACK. Both saunas will be almost blacked out, except enough light to get around and not walk into walls etc, making it a very grope’y event. Again, the new London venue will be run as near the same as possible when we relaunch.

What would you say to people trying out CumUnion for the first time?

We often get told people are nervous about going because it’s too hardcore for them. But guys are often surprised how easily they fit in. We often remind people there’s no pressure at all to do anything. CumUnion is all about “pro-choice” when it comes to sex and what people do. Many guys come to just watch others. Naturally, that’s a perfectly ok choice. Above all, CumUnion is the most relaxed and attitude-free sex party in the U.K., in all three locations. It’s a great party atmosphere all night, and busy throughout the whole party. Our staff are always friendly and helpful. There’s nothing to lose from giving it a try. And with numbers always growing, we feel the chemistry is right, we just need to keep it fresh.

Tell us about your saunaus! We’re thinking of dropping into the Brighton one this weekend…

The Boiler Room Sheffield is thriving, growing in numbers every week as we constantly update and renovate the venue. New flooring throughout the cruise area, making it kinder on the foot (and knees)! The large cinema room has now been re-done so the seating is wall to wall, with a large padded area to the front for group play, beneath the large screen porn TV. And at the Boiler Room Hove we’ve installed a brand new industrial steam generator and rejuvenated the steam room itself and the showers, including new blue decking lights. All the carpet throughout has been replaced with lino, the gloryholes are currently being updated, and the sling/dark room area has become a multi-function area, where we can open up the space for larger group sex on CumUnion and other parties. The additional sling in the cabin area is also a welcome addition.

Welcome indeed! Who doesn’t love a sling. For more info on the CumUnion nights and venues, head to cumunion.com

