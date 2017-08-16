Introducking… Hook’d

Introducing your new fave gay app, Hook’d

We know what you’re thinking, ‘oh, another gay dating app’, but it’s not like meeting other men and having loads of sex is going out of fashion anytime soon, so here’s another platform for you to have a fiddle round with. While there are load of apps for different tribes and kinks, there hasn’t been one released which manages to combine EVERYTHING all in one pretty package.

We think Hook’d comes pretty close though. It realises that we use dating apps for a multitude of different purposes and we don’t necessarily want the same thing on a hungover Sunday afternoon as we do whiling away a work break on a Tuesday afternoon. Here are a few of the innovative features that make it stand out from the pack.

Real Time Feed

Hook’d works a little bit like a Facebook-Gumtree hybrid, in that users post on a real-time feed with a classified ad style post showing exactly what they’re looking for. This pops up on other guys’ feeds, who in turn can reply privately if the offer tickles their fancy. The format allows you to connect with other people who are seeking the same thing at the same time, be it dates, hook-ups, or anything in-between. Plus, unless you’ve posted, you won’t appear on the feed, so you won’t be inundated with irrelevant and unsolicited messages.

In-app camera

Some apps (yes, we’re talking about THAT ONE) are abound with stolen, outdated, photoshopped, and disingenuous pictures, which ends up in disappointment or even in some cases, finding yourself in uncomfortable situations. Hook’d have tried to tackle this by making it so you can only take profile pictures on an in-app camera. What ya see is what ya get!

Privacy/Security

You probably read the story about the guy who’s jaded ex-boyfriend set up a fake profile and sent a thousand guys to his work and home over a few months. Well, Hook’d have included a couple of security features to keep you safe and secure. As well as the aforementioned in-app profile pics (which also blurs the background to remove distinctive giveaways), it only gives away an approximation rather than an exact location to other users, plus allows you to report offensive users and remove yourself from the feed whenever you want.

Tags

You can add tags to all of your posts, making it easier to find exactly what you’re seeking. It removes the inordinate amount of time wasted from extracting information from other users and makes sure cuddles&gin86 and DRINKURPISS avoid being mismatched.

You can download Hook’d App for free on both the Android and Apple stores.

