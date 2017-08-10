JULIA SAYS

Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

Traditionally, weekends are when we all have a chance to take advantage of everything our bars and clubs have to offer. If you’re like me, you’ll know there’s more or less something going on every night of the week. It might be a quiz night like the ones they have at Dalston Superstore or the Retro Bar. It might be a mid-week contest like The Glory’s Lipsync 1000, or the Drag King contest Man Up!

All through August at The Glory, it’s Wonder Woman Wednesday where screenings of the original 70s Wonder Woman series are being shown with Jonbenet Blonde and ShayShay, who take turns to spin in that costume and let you win a free cocktail! Free to get in, screening at 8pm, on until midnight.

This week The KOC (Kings of Colour) Initiative: BOiBOX Takeover! at the Glory on Thursday 10th August calls for Drag Kings to ‘celebrate and nourish POC performers’ with an evening of cabaret from the stars of the scene. Catch Don One, Izzy Aman, Sigi Moonlight, Chiyo, Etonmess, Draco Draconis and founder and host of KOC Zayn Phallic for an array of talent performing live on stage from 7pm onwards.

Up town, new night PHAT CLUB says Express Yourself on the 10th at the Freedom Bar in Soho. Guest host of the night the WUT? Club’s Cain Jennings welcomes a diverse crowd and all are welcome with DJ’s Mark Ashley Dupé, Raven Mandella and Ki-Polar, plus show girls Tayce, Miss Honey Foxx and Manny Queen. This night is free to get in, it’s on every other week and starts 10pm till 3am! Might make a trip up there!

I’m DJing at The Glory on Friday 11th August… Super Friday is where (over 2 floors) The Glory mix it up with a late night special. Expect drag shows and DJ’s on both floors from 10pm till 2am.

Head up to Mints vol. 005 FIRST BDAY SPESH feat. CC:Disco! on the 11th at Dalston Superstore. It’s their 1st birthday so there’s jammed packed disco action with special guest CC:Disco all the way from Australia, Super Drama, Happy Players and Chaka Khan’t. 9pm-3am.

Late night club East Bloc is having a bit of a come back with some great nights going on… Handsome – Summer party with DJ: Geddes headlining on Saturday 12th is one such party and with Handsome popping up all over the place across the UK, it’s become something of a cult night. Joining Geddes will be Handsome resident DJs Dave Kendrick, Martyn Fitzgerald and Tafanik. Goes on till 6am. Handsome! Work!

