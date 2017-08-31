JULIA SAYS

Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

It’s officially the end of the festival and holiday season, but over our way there’s always the air of something exciting about to happen.

This weekend the summer is still with us… QUEERBASH at The Glory on Friday 1st September taking place in basement from 7pm. It’s an innovative fundraiser in aid of The Outside Project, who are setting up the UK’s first LGBTQI+ homeless shelter. Special guests and star turns galore! Get on the guest list by donating at www.JustGiving.com/Crowdfunding/TheOutsideProject and help them get started.

On Saturday 2nd at The Glory, don’t forget it’s Glory Lates and this week ShayShay takes to the stage in brilliant style. Joining the ShayShay show DJ Annie Pics and Jonny Woo holding it together till 2am!

Advertisement

SWEAT Popsicle Edition w/ Octo Octa at the Dalston Superstore on Friday 1st September, faboo basement dance party vibes with Octo Octa from Honey Soundsystem, Pavliné from Sweat and in the bar Tafanik from Homostash and Chaka Khan’t with the disco round.

ShayShay’s Breakfast in Bed is back Sunday September 3rd at Dalston Superstore from 12 midday till 4pm in the afternoon. These DSS brunches are so gorge and well worth getting up for!

The annual Gay Bingo Boat Party 2017 on Sunday 3rd September boarding at 1.30pm till 6pm. This drag ‘n’ bingo cruise has become somewhat of a pilgrimage with Jonny Woo, John Sizzle and Ma Butcher running amuck down the River Thames. It is hilarious and hopefully if you haven’t got a ticket yet you might be able to get one last minute at eventbrite.com

I’m back for Princess Julia LOVES on Sunday 3rd at The Glory from 7pm, actually, it’s the official free Gay Bingo Boat Party after party… Come and join me till 11pm for my insights, a bit of DJ action, star turns and of course some great cocktails!

