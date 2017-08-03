Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

Sometimes the best bit about going out is the getting ready! Oooh the anticipation of making plans to meet friends, trying out looks and dancing around your flat before setting off into the night. After all these years, you’d think I might have gotten over it all, but when there’s things like this to go to, I can’t resist…

Take this for something alternative at the British Film Institute. A 60’s Drag Double-bill + The Glory Takeover After party on Friday 4th August. So you get to see archival film rarity What’s a Girl Like You, then take a trip to the Blue Room for a party hosted by The Glory and John Sizzle with special guests Frieda Slaves, Grace Shush and James Morgan plus DJ Jeffrey Hinton on the decks. It all starts at around 6pm, afterparty at 8pm – late.

At The Glory itself, it’s time for Girl Power ~ Night of 1000 Gingers, presented by the one and only Ginger Spice obsessive Just May and hosted by Ginger Johnson on Friday 4th August. It’s a 90’s pop trash partay over both floors of The Glory, with non-stop shows going on throughout the night. 9pm till 2am.



I must give Bombshell a mention! It’s on every Friday at Muse in Soho. Lady Lloyd and Raven Mandella play all the songs, Tasty Tim meeting and greeting and Honey Fox hosting. Every week they introduce the stars of TV/TS scene for a star turn live on stage. On till 3am. It’s a must!

Back at the Eagle, Debbie does Eagle – Summer Garden Party is on Saturday 5th. Catch up with this indie – pop – classics night till 5am over in Vauxhall!

Over in Camden, it’s Girl Talk at Them Downstairs, 18 Kentish Town Road on 5th August is where girl power rules with Samantha Togni and Tete Bang Djing and Lilly Snatchdragon and Audrey Hipturn as your go-go showgirls! 10pm till 3am.



On Sunday 6th August, I’m back at The Glory for my Sunday soiree Princess Julia Loves… It’s an evening event where I DJ and have a chat about my fave topics and introduce my special guest who is Just May, for a few shows. Ending at 11pm – so time to go out somewhere else if you fancy. I always send people to Dalston Superstore if you want to stay east end local, or Horse Meat Disco for some Vauxhall realness!

