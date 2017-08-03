Just HOW popular actually is Celine Dion with the gays?

Advertorial by Gareth McGray

All the gays love Celine Dion. OR DO THEY?

The relationship between Celine Dion and the gay community is an interesting one. To some, she’s seen as a campy, anything-goes glamour queen, and to others, she’s just that lady who sung the Titanic theme.

And not only that, but some people actually don’t like her! So why does Celine Dion polarize the gay community. Here are some potential reasons why:

She’s Just Too Perfect

Arguably the number one reason why Dion struggles to find fans across the gay community is that she’s simply spent too much time working on seeming perfect. Despite her camp lyrics, at heart, she’s often seen as a bastion of conservatism and ‘rich girl’ tunes. Much as many people would shrug their shoulders and walk away, she continually keeps on and on raising the issue of gay rights even though she’s never been known to actually get her hands dirty. Madonna, Aretha and many others who towed a similar line actually did a huge amount for liberalizing gay rights – Dion, however, is seen as all talk, no action,

But She’s Massively Flawed & Tries So Hard – Why Don’t Gays Like Her?

Hold your horses – many actually do. Yet as much as she tries she’ll never be accepted as a musical face of homosexuality. This is because gawky and awkward as she often appears to be – something astonishing for a performer with three decades of experience – truth is she’s actually a pretty ruthless operator at generating cash returns. Some ascribe this to her being a working class gal trying to fit into the princesses shoes – which would be fine but she never acknowledges it. Instead, she’s focused her entire career about herself and uses gay rights as a springboard to extenuate her media exposure.

How ‘Not Cool’ Isn’t Cool Anymore

Even though Celine Dion is a massive name in the music business, the fact is that if you were to ask a random hundred people in the street what her last album was titled – you’d do well to get an accurate reply. Most of her music in this century has featured on unlikely tie-ins with various companies, and in no way portrays any sense of a political message. In regards to the gay music scene, that simply isn’t relevant anymore. The days of old school campiness are long gone. Modern gay people are as happy playing Grande Vegas Online Slots while listening to hardcore trance as they are enduring whiny melodies.

But She’s ‘Vulnerable’ Too!

The last recourse of any Celine Dion fan. Progressive action towards appreciating and extending gay rights is nowadays much more vocal, organized and collective than what her occasional songs preach about. There is no shame in being gay, yet every reference she makes to the lifestyle tends to focus on social exclusion and isolation. Wake up CD – it’s the second decade of the 21st century! Sure people feel trapped or isolated for many reasons, but quite feasibly the modern gay scene is as inclusive and progressive as it gets. Many other artists have understood this – yet Dion seems to still be living in the early 1980’s.

Is Dion Bust For Gay Rights?

Not necessarily. She’s just quite simply way outside the picture. Nobody expects her to change her game and become CD/REX hip hop artist at any stage soon, but her rolling up on the bandwagon isn’t going to endear her to many more fans in the LGBT community. All in all, she’d be better off just going back to the warbling easy listening tunes she’s so good at – as an icon for any sense of progression and change, she’s already spent.

