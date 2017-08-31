Meet the crew behind London’s hottest new fetish night

Tonight, brand new fetish clubbing concept CREEPS touches down at East London’s Dalston Superstore. We met the inventive people behind it to get the lowdown.

Hey guys! Tell us all about Creeps. What’s the vibe, who’s gonna be there, what

will the tunes be like?

New beat, New wave, EBM, techno, leftfield. Surrounded by a full on fetish atmosphere; leather, latex , rubber, bondage, mesh.

What made you decide to do a fetish night?

We felt there was a gap in the market for a sexy mixed gender queer fetish night. And we

love filling gaps.

Do you think there’s a relationship between fetish and mainstream fashion?

Yeah babes, we got all our fetish gears from Peacocks.

There’s been a bit of a boom recently in fetish nights and people being into fetish gear…why do you think that is?

People tend to explore new scenes because they are fed up with the same nights out. We feel like the queer scene in London is always about the same people, music and fashion, we just wanted to offer something a bit different and more accessible. To be honest there aren’t any mixed queer parties, thats what we want to create at Creeps.

Do you think apps have affected the fetish scene?

Apps have definitely helped people to be more comfortable with what they’re into and with

each other. They also provide an easier way to share ideas and thoughts.

What do you think the relationship is between being queer and being into fetish?

Being queer is about being proud of our exploration of genders and sexuality. It’s at least

two fists deeper than being gay.

What would be your advice to people coming along to Creeps?

Come in your best look. Don’t be scared to explore Dalston Superstore’s deepest darkest nooks and crannies. To be honest, just cum.

CREEPS is on tonight at Dalston Superstore. More info here.

