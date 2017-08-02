Meet the team behind one of London’s most iconic club brands

We speak to Orange Nation!

South London clubbing leviathans Orange Nation is one of the best-known brands in the business. Notorious for their unapologetically debauched, kaleidoscopically colourful parties across the biggest venues in Vauxhall, they’ve made a major name for themselves not just on the gay scene, but on London’s clubbing stage.

But who are the people behind this MASSIVE, GLITTER-SPATTERED brand? We popped down to Vauxhall to find out.

Martin Rab, SEXCIRCUS and Beyond Promoter

Hey Martin! A lot of people know you as the promoter of SEXCIRCUS…but we’ve heard you’re now promoting Beyond! How did that come about?

I’ve actually been part of the Beyond team for over 4 years now, using my charms from door bitch to host to creative director and running the party. It just made perfect sense, and no-one knows the party inside and out like I do. Beyond has been a part of my life for so many years even before I worked on it and I now its time to create some extra special magic!

What changes have you got planned for Beyond?

I have some ‘ tweaks’ rather than changes planned. It’s as if I need a face lift LOL. Beyond needs one too, so I want to take us to the next level visually, musically and creatively. I’m going to be putting a massive focus onto costumes & shows, and there will be special performances and visual delights every week, along with the amazing music and team I have.

How’s the music policy going to change?

It will be evolving rather than changing, keeping the magic music formula thats made it work for all these years but adding other aspects and variety to it.

We know you’re really big on in-club visuals…where do you get your inspiration from?

My over active imagination! I’m always daydreaming and have always been obsessed with fantasy worlds and fairytales, so it’s quite easy for me. I will always be proud of the campaign and production me and Ashley Swift created for the pride special of Once Upon A Time. It blew even ME away, and has set a milestone now for Beyond and given people a taste of what’s to come.

Sum up Beyond in one sentence

A mix of hedonistic dance music, show stopping costumes & performances with a captivating and devoted team, London’s Ultimate Gay party destination.

Andrew Harris & Sean Cashman, Creative Team

Hey guys! You’re behind Orange’s most iconic artwork…where do you get your design inspiration?

Andrew: I consume a lot of visual information from films, TV, magazines, books, the net, art galleries, museums and everyday life, all of which gets chopped up and lobbed into in a kind of visual stew that bubbles away inside my head.

Sean: One point of inspiration would be online image sharing platforms. They are a really good place to help you realise how your initial idea can work, as well as also being a great place for idea generation.

What’s been your favourite artwork you’ve ever designed?

Andrew: I was reading something the other day about trends in logo design and the rise in popularity of brand logos with symbolic elements hidden in the ‘negative spaces’ between letters or shapes; something I did in the design of the logo for my own night ‘Juicy’ back in 2006.

Sean: Beyond Taboo! It was really fun creating the intricate design and I felt the use of colour worked really well for this artwork!

What’s been your favourite moment working at Orange group?

Andrew: Juicy NYE 2006! Twenty hours, and a crowd of more than 2600! Everything worked from the concept, the artwork, promotional items, decor then the actual party, which was sick.

Sean: My favourite moment was when I was taken on full time after my internship. The internship here really taught me a lot and has helped me refine my style of design.

Anton Simonov and Alex Merritt, Marketing & Promotions

Talk us through a typical day in the Orange Nation office!

Anton: There isn’t really a typical day at the office! Lots of coffee and arguing over who plays what music! Other than that planning and organising promo

for upcoming events using a variety of tools from Social Media to Mailers to Physical Promotion!

What advice would you give someone wanting to get into marketing for club events?

Alex: You have to convince yourself that you are going to make it, regardless of how other people feel about you. There are going to be points where people will mistake your confidence for arrogance because they don’t understand the process and how much you need to believe in yourself to make things happen. I feel like you can will yourself into a good space; things that are meant to happen will and if you believe in yourself enough then you can help yourself learn.

Megan Jones, Promotions

We hear there’s loads of exciting plans for The Orange Group. Tell us a bit about it!

Well, last week was the launch of O-U-T, our new weekly Friday night, which was fantastic, and a welcome addition to our other weekly parties A:M, Beyond and Orange. We’ve also got some more themed Beyond parties coming up, and we’re starting up international events again, so watch this space!

You were away for a bit…what did you get up to?

I went back to Canada for a bit, which was nice but freezing, then spent 40 days in Maui, which was gorgeous. Then I decided to go to Brazil for the winter, and ended up working as a fisherman in a little fishing village, being a beach waitress on Ipanema in Rio, walking hundred of kilometers up the coast in the North and making my way into the Amazon and back out again. I nearly got myself killed a few times, but it was an adventure and I made it back relatively unscathed…

What’s it like being back?

Too civilized! I miss the jungle already!

What do you think of the London gay scene?

I love it. Reminds me of the jungle a bit…on a good night anyway.

How much has Vauxhall changed while you’ve been away?

It’s getting more commercial and upmarket every day. Venues have been closed, but Fire has stood the test of time and developed with the surrounding community. We have a street food market in what used to be the car park, so we cater to more than just the clubbing crowd. I remember coming to Vauxhall when Orange was in the Coliseum and there was nothing but building works and sweaty venues – now we’ve got an American Embassy, a Nandos and a Waitrose. Give me the clubs any day…

Next week we speak to Mauricio Ortiz about Orange Nation’s international plans.

For more info on Orange Nation and their upcoming events, head to orangenation.co.uk

