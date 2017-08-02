A supercharged edition of our fave naked night is happening this Sunday!

SBN, in you didn’t know, stands for STARK BOLLOCK NAKED! That’s really satisfying to say isn’t it. Three very satisfying words.

It’s a weekly naked night on Sundays at Fire in the wonderfully debauched Vauxhall district. Vauxhall’s home to the city’s hedonistic homosexual hub, a land of partying and cruising and general amazing debauchery. Why are we explaining Vauxhall as if you’ve never been? You’ve totally been!

Anyway yeah, this Sunday they’ve got a MEGA edition. What does that mean? It means even MORE debauched, even MORE sexy and, if possible, even MORE naked. They’ll also have a live stage show from Ashley Ryder (pictured) on stage at 5pm. We don’t know this for sure, but we have a hunch that he’ll be putting something massive up his arse. There’s no-one in the industry who can do that better than Ashley. Trust us, we know.

So, while most people tuck in to their Sunday lunches in bungalows, surrounded by gravy and porcelain dogs, break the mould and break taboos and have loads of hot sex at MEGA SBN! Go on. You know you want to.

Advertisement

MEGA SBN is on Sunday 6th August at Fire, 39 Parry Street & South Lambeth Place, SW8 1RT. 2pm – 10pm. Members £13, guests £15.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

