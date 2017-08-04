The QX List Of Problematic Faves

Sometimes it’s good to like awful people!

Now, we do a lot of self-congratulatory back-slapping about all the gay icons, woke queer allies, and intelligent artists we know and love. But we rarely talk about the PROBLEMATIC people we love.

People who would probably do really badly on Question Time, and who probably wouldn’t be able to tell you what all the letters in LGBTQI stand for. People who perhaps don’t conform to all the 2017 requirements of being socio-politically switched on.

But you know what? Sometimes it’s OKAY to like slightly controversial people. It certainly makes things a lot more interesting. Imagine if we were only allowed to idolize nice people. That’d be so BORING.

So here it is! A list of our problematic faves!

Kirstie Allsopp

Thinks washing machines in kitchens are ‘disgusting’, makes hand-crafted teddies stuffed with lavendar, and is, really just hopelessly Caucasian and hopelessly middle class. But we still love you Kirstie!



Madonna

Madonna is, undeniably, problematic, but that’s part of why we love her. She just doesn’t give a fuck does she.



Idris Elba

Has said questionable things about women’s equality and has also been an absolute dick to several people for no reason. BUT. We’d let him bang us like a salvation army drum.



Azealia Banks

SIGH. OH AZEALIA! Just a completely ridiculous mess. Not even a hot mess, just a mess. Pretends to be homophobic for attention. Sacrifices chickens. Assaults photographers and bouncers (we’ve all done it haven’t we). But makes bloody good music!



Elizabeth Hurley

Almost incoherently posh and probably voted Brexit, but she’s an absolute camp nonsense, so of course we absolutely love her. QX Editor Dylan Jones has a cardboard cut-out of her in his room.



Lindsay Lohan

Gives Azealia a run for her money in the MESS department. Converted to Islam for attention. Was in iconic movie Mean Girls. Released iconic daddy issues banger “Confessions (Of A Broken Heart)”.



Vanity Von Glow

Stinking bitch, tries to give poppers to politicians at parties. In fact, tries to give poppers to everyone all the time. Is also generally just really nasty.



Michael Portillo

A former Tory MP who was one of Margaret Thatcher’s biggest supporters (!) he’s since found a new lease of life recording dreamy travel documentaries for the BBC. He wanders around crumbling Eastern European towns in pastel pink chinos and says things like “goodness me! What a wonderful spire!” Decidedly problematic but also seems like a nice man. We can imagine sitting in The Yard with him, gossiping over a bottle of rosé.



James Egan

REALLY naff and horrid and not funny. But we like him for some reason.



That’s it for now! If you’ve got any problematic faves, do let us know at [email protected]

