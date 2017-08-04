The QX Weekly Playlist – Sadie Sinner

It’s Friday so that can only mean one thing – THE QX WEEKLY PLAYLIST! This week, we’ve drafted in Sadie Sinner to whip something up for us!

Sadie is a force of nature. We’ve known her since she did shows in living rooms in North London at 6am on a Sunday morning, but NOW she’s known for spearheading the revolutionary, critically-acclaimed and indispensible night for performers (and patrons) of colour, The Cocoa Butter Club.

She’s put together a playlist of her fave tunes! They are, by turns, empowering, unusual, challenging, stunning and CHILL. Give them a listen here:

