So, here’s some exciting news for you to plug into your pagers: The Glory and Dalston Superstore are putting aside postcode differences and holding a one-off evening of queer entertainment!

We’ve just had a quick look through the QX archives and the closest precedent we can find for this is when Girls Aloud and Sugababes came together to release a charity cover version of Walk This Way for Comic Relief. That was ten years ago, which gives you an idea of how often collaborations this big actually happen. We feel like Dalston Superstore are Girls Aloud, and The Glory are The Sugababes. We’re not sure why.

The evening has got all the ingredients for it to be a CORKER. For a start, it’s on a roof, which as TimeOut magazine never seem to tire of telling you, is at least six times better than partying at ground-level.

Dalston Roof Park is a grassy outpost located way above the heaving urban sprawl of Kinglsand High Street, and this coming Wednesday it’s gonna be packed with the crème-de-la-crème of East London’s DJs and drag stars.

The Superstore will be providing DJs from their roster of queer alt-disco partystarters, including Dan Beaumont, Disco Spritz, Happy Endings, and Will Cozforg, while The Glory are inviting along Margo Marshall, Phoenix, and Rudi Douglas of The Big Gay Songbook notoriety. To top it all off, Ginger Johnson will be providing a typically unhinged hosting turn!

All ticket proceeds will be donated to Dalston-based advocacy group The Kaleidoscope Trust, who work tirelessly to uphold the LGBTQ+ rights of people living under governments that persecute populations because of their sexual orientation and gender identity.

They help LGBTQ+ activists in relevant countries, as well as carrying our advocacy work with the British Government and Commonwealth stakeholders in the hope they’ll use their influence to improve the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

So if you want to sign off your summer with an evening of DJs, dancing, and drag at a gorgey rooftop bar, all while helping to raise crucial funds for a worthy charity, then CALL OF THE SEARCH, this is the one. See you there!

More info and tickets here.

