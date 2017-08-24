How to survive as a millennial in London!

Dylan Jones shares crucial survival tips for the Snapchat generation!

Millenials get A LOT of hate. In fact, being a millennial is actually very dangerous in this day and age. If the rent hikes, STIs or terrorists don’t get us, then the Huffington Post will.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Being a millennial is great.

We’re arseholes basically and, as everyone knows, being an arsehole (or being IN an arsehole) is a right laugh!

Advertisement

The downside, of course, is that everyone hates us. They pretend to hate us because we’re privileged and spoiled, but actually they hate us because we’re AMAZING AND POPULAR, and they’re all sad old losers! Ha!

Although, despite our amazing and somehow infallible confidence and lustre, being a millennial is hard. Especially in London. So here’s the QX GUIDE to surviving in London as a millennial.

1. Don’t Pick Up The Phone

You know he’s only calling cuz he’s drunk and alone!

2. DON’T get a job in fashion PR

It’s awful. Really, really awful. It pays nothing and you’ll have to run errands for a girl named Tabitha who thinks she’s your senior because she’s six months older than you and was the first person to predict Moschino’s flame-print trend.

3. Don’t write a thinkpiece about millenials, or being a millennial

People will accuse you of being self-centred and not caring about the WIDER ISSUES. That’s another thing about being millennial, people are perfectly happy to go on about how we don’t speak out, but the instant we DO, they tell us to shut up.

4. Do drag

A relatively easy way of getting attention and money.

5. Accept that you will never own a property

Let’s face it, that dream’s been dead for years. The only way it will happen is if you WIN THE LOTTERY, or if a rich man – or woman or gender non-binary person – buys one for you.

6. Don’t be afraid to sell yourself

In any and every way, as long as you’re comfortable with it. This is 2017!

7. Go for brunch

It’s time to accept that everyone goes for brunch! It’s a cunty, but essential part of being a millennial. Bloody marys in jars, smashed avocado, the whole shebang.



8. Don’t go to Ibiza

It’s crap and overpriced.

9. Go to saunas

They’re back and they’re HOT! TSSSSSS!



10. Don’t overthink how much you like avocado

Look, if you like it, you like it. What-fucking-ever.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

