The Vault captures the friendly, chill vibes of European sex bars

Something we love about continental Europe, is that they love a cruise bar! From Berlin to Bilbao, Lyon to Lisbon, Europe’s urban gay men bask in the fun, sexy, sweat-soaked vibes of sex bars and naked nights.

It’s less common here in London, which in a way makes it all the more special when you do come across a decent naked/cruise night.

The Vault certainly fits that bill. Nestled down an unassuming side street just by Warren Street Station, it’s brilliantly clandestine. Getting down and dirty just metres away from olive oil-strewn al fresco restaurants and bougie apartments somehow adds to the thrill.

Open every day of the week for a range of cruise and naked nights, The Vault has a sexy, but also very friendly vibe; both important components for a sex club.

Basically, what we’re saying, is that The Vault has really captured that laissez-faire, continental attitude towards sex. No stiff-upper-lip British reservedness here! You can schmooze in their smoking terrace, or smile at the bar, or find a dark corner to get down and dirty in.

For more info, check out their website.

