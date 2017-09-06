The Brüt boys touch down at Electric Brixton for a supercharged party

If you’re an avid QX reader (they do exist you know, we’ve got FANS), you’ll have heard of Brüt by now. But if you’re not and you haven’t, let us paint a picture – think monochrome muscles. Think exposed brick. Think rippling hairy torsos. Think Idris Elba in a harness, knocking back a bottle of Becks and growling. Think pulsating beats. Think urbane London underground gay vibes. Think handkerchiefs in back pockets.

In an expansion of their weekly slot at Bloc South, this Saturday the Brüt boys are pulling out all the stops for their final Saturday night party of the year, Brüt Black! We were going to make some comment about Brüt being the NEW BLACK, or something like that, but it would be too easy. Lazy journalism!

With a flurry of furry forearms, they’ll be descending on Electric Brixton for a night of hot and heavy partying. Formerly The Fridge, Electric Brixton is one of London’s most loved and memorable venues. In fact, we’d even go as far as to say it’s iconic.

They’ve teamed up with Amsterdam brand Bear Necessity, to bring you some debauched Dutch vibes from across the channel. There’s gonna be caged go-go boys, a dark cruise balcony, and red light district realness. It’s gonna be industrial and inundated with iniquities.

One of the most important components to have a SEXILY SUCCESSFUL night, is major music – and Brüt have got it in big burly bucketloads. First up, there’s Jack Chang, often billed as the number one gay fetish DJ in the universe! What a title! Well actually, we’re not sure about UNIVERSE – Darth Vadar might be a better fetish DJ – but he’s definitely the best in the world. He’ll be making his Brüt debut.

Then there’s DJ RADO! Rado launched his career in Sydney in 2004, with showstopping sets at the Mardi Gras Sleaze Ball, The Phoenix and Midnight Shift. We’ve got a bit of a crush on him, he’s gorge.

As well as RADO and Jack, there’s those hot hairy Meat Boys brining their well known brand of beefy beats to Room 2.

So as you can see, it’s gonna be one of the most major nights of the year! Who needs television, and boring things like weddings and christenings, when you’ve got world famous DJs and hot men?! We love being gay.

Brüt Black is on Saturday 9th September at Electric Brixton, Town Hall Parade, SW2 1RJ. 10pm, last admission 3:30am. Adv tickets £10/£15/£20. £25 on the door.

DRESSCODE: Harnesses, leather, chaps, rubber, or anything black!

