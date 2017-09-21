BULLISH: Queer cabaret artist Lucy Jane Parkinson is breaking boundaries with a new show

Queer cabaret and theatre artist Lucy Jane Parkinson, who recently starred in two widely commended Edinburgh Fringe runs and a UK tour of Joan, is back on the London stage in Milk Presents’ new production Bullish.

This week Jason Reid caught up with Lucy to talk Greek mythology, gender in 2017 and fear…

Hi Lucy! Tell us about the new show and the story surrounding it.

In Bullish, ancient mythology meets modern gender negotiation. Over the course of a night, Asterion the Minotaur, who is half one thing and half another, confronts his own masculinity and the aggressive structures of masculinity, whilst taking the audience on a mythology journey in which Minotaur imparts how his dysphoria feels to him.

The show explores the fear of otherness. Why do you think that fear exists in our society today?

It comes down to a lack of openness, communication and understanding. Fear is so prevalent because some are too frightened to ask the questions they want to ask. They don’t want to upset others or have their own beliefs derailed and have to reanalyse long-standing beliefs. Sometimes political correctness prevents us from having the conversations that we so desperately need to have in order to evolve

What would you say to those in the mainstream media and in our own community who are opposed to people defining as non-binary?

I would simply say ‘that’s a shame’. For me, opposition exists in all walks of life and I love having the opportunity to choose to celebrate diversity and the rich textures of our beautiful human race. But I also accept that some people prefer familiarity, which is a shame.

Do you think there’s a reason that discussions surrounding gender have picked up pace recently?

It’s because social media has made everyone a keyboard critic, and it works as a tool to elevate their levels of entitlement. Positively speaking, social media has allowed us to communicate instantaneously with more people about this topic.

Are you happy it’s being talked about, even in a critical way and at the level of mainstream mundane morning TV, or do you think it’s damaging? Some have argued the point that hardline critics like Piers Morgan offer little to the discussion because their view is so cemented and disparaging.

Yes, I am happy more people are talking. I think it’s important to critique the topic in detail to fully understand how much still needs to be done and what specific areas are being repeatedly flagged up as problematic.

Of course on the flip-side there’s plenty of positive news: John Lewis recently announced gender-neutral clothing for children. Is this something you’d have liked as a child?

I think it’s great! I had to navigate my own way through things like clothing, which always tipped me into being viewed as boyish or masculine when really I just couldn’t play football in a skirt without losing some modesty [laughs].

How about as a queer community; in your experience are attitudes changing?

From what I saw touring with Joan, I really think they are. I got to meet so many different people of all ages and stages – and after watching the show they realised that the unknown is not so alien and that a queer or non-binary person is firstly and most importantly a person. Some people will always object to new ways and that’s sad. Ensuring our queer club nights are thriving is vital for people who are only just venturing into this colourful world.

I was very impressed with your performance in Joan. It seems like you’ve really found your feet as an artist. Where does that passion for queer cabaret come from?

I think it comes from the desire to perform and entertain people. I love working with a live crowd and creating an ephemeral moment. Singing and having a giggle are my favourite things to do. I get a kick out of being a part of art that comes from a deep inner passion to communicate the experience of living in the world today and asking the question: “You know this, is anyone else like this? It’s ok… because I am too.’

Finally, if you could only read one book, watch one movie and listen to one album for the rest of your life what would they be?

Book: Female masculinity by Judith Halberstam.

Movie: Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Album: Xtina – Stripped

