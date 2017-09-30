Community – Opening Doors Befriending Service

Opening Doors London is a charity that provides information and services for older LGBT+ people; one of which is their Befriending Service initiative.

It pairs up a volunteer with an older person for regular social contact. Loneliness and isolation can be especially difficult for older people who can’t get out and about as they used to be able to. It can be further extenuated by the lack of LGBT+ friendly care homes or social groups for the older population.

Volunteers will meet up with their Befriendee regularly, taking them to exhibitions, events, social groups, or even as little as dropping in for a cup of tea. The service is aimed at those over the age of 50, LGBT+, living in a London borough, and with a desire to reconnect with the LGBT+ community.

If you are interested in getting involved, either as a volunteer Befriender or as someone who would like to meet a Befriender, you can email [email protected], or alternatively call on 020 7239 0400.

