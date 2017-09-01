Community: The Outside Project

The charity helping to empower LGBT homeless

The Outside Project is currently raising funds to start the UK’s first LGBTQI+ crisis homeless shelter. They are looking to reach £10,000 in order to buy Status Quo’s first tour bus and kit it out with 12 bunks and facilities needed to ensure a comfortable stay for those in need.

The LGBTQI+ community is disproportionately affected by homelessness, with a ¼ of all homeless youth identifying as LGBTQI+ and many of those less likely to seek support from mainstream services due to ongoing issues of prejudice and stigma. There currently is no specialised LGBTQI+ shelter, but The Outside Project is looking to rectify this. It’s a grassroots project made up of people who work in the homeless sector, many of whom with lived experience of homelessness.

If you would like to donate to their effort or find out about their upcoming fundraising efforts, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/TheOutsideProject

