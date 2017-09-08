Community: World AIDS Day Red Run

The annual charity run is back!

The Red Run is an annual timed run held by Positive East to raise money for HIV services across the UK. This year’s event will be the 8th annual race and throughout the years, it’s raised over £200,000 for vital causes.

Racers can do either a 5k or a 10k run, both of which take place in Victoria Park on Sunday 26th November. Everyone will get a chipped time sent to them afterwards by text message, making it ideal mid-season training. 600 runners took part last year and all ages and abilities are welcome to participate. After the race, there’s a BBQ and party in a heated tepee at the nearby People’s Park Tavern with DJs and live entertainment.

Registration is £15, but runners are encouraged to raise extra money and can specify which one of the participating charities they would like to contribute funds for. Get training!

Ian Montgomery, Trusts and Foundation Manager at Positive East, said “Positive East is pleased to host the 8th annual Red Run, which this year is supporting 28 HIV charities across the UK making it one of the largest World AIDS Day Community events”

For more information and registration, please visit redrun.org.uk

