GFOTY in Conversation With Thorpey

In the second of our ‘in conversation’ series, PC music kween GFOTY chats to acclaimed dance music mogul Thorpey, ahead of his set at her night Club Repz tonight.

Words by GFOTY

Tonight at Five Miles, GFOTY (aka ME) and Spinee are hosting our second clubnight, ‘ClubRepz: Down it Fresherzzz!!!’

ClubRepz is a fully immersive club night bringing you not only drinks, but also sick beats and hot babes all at the same time!

We’re expecting lots of fresh meat to be coming down to the night, waiting to get iced by the hottest guy on the dance floor – and they’re not stopping there! With acts like the unstoppable Chema Papi Diaz, Mega Tech, Ben Suffield, Nightwave, Squire of Gothos, a MASSIVE (actually quite tall) special guest, and the Greatest Headliner Of All Time, Thorpey – It’s sure gunna be the best fresherz night ever. Expect to get laid <3

Thorpey is an insane producer from Sheffield – like woahhh, he’s done some of my fav remixes ever, like this Tempa T Next Hype one, which i play at all my sets.

He’s part of the Sheffield-based OFFMENUT Records crew, a collective of mad producers who make the best bassline in the entirety of the world. We’re lucky enough to have both Thorpey and Squire of Gothos playing our night – I interviewed Thorpey to find out SO MuCH MOREEEE.

Hey Thorpey! Are you called Thorpey because you’re from Upperthorpe?

Maybe! Like, I’m not from Upperthorpe but i did live there for a bit, so could be a subconcious thing

What do you think about?

Council tax mainly atm.

What’s your ultimate breakfast after a mad one out with the blokes from down the road (are you a one slice or two slice man?)

Irn Bru sorts me out big time. Don’t even need to eat, but would be a 2 slicer if it happened.

What’s your favourite colour?

Grey is sick.

What’s you second favourite colour?

Grey but a bit darker, not like black, just a nice dark grey.

What’s your favourite train station?

Newcastle’s one is deeecent.

What are you gunna be playing at my club night?

Bassline woooo

Favourite washing cycle temperature?

60 usual, but 90 for a special occasion.

What you looking forward to the most in life?

Being able to leave my normal job and just make tunes 24/7 basically.

Do you ever stop to wonder why?

Pretty much all the time.

Does it happen quickly when you’re making a song, or is it a long intensive maddening labour?

Both really. Probably spend too much time trying to get mix/master sounding peng and spend a few hours on making the tune

Have you ever switched your meals around? Breakfast for dinner and dinner for breakfast but keeping all the other meals like lunch, in the same order?

All the time, I have a weird meal structure lol.

Bangface or Noddys companion Big Ears?

A combination of both would be wicked.

What’s the difference between a guitar and a fish?

U can tune a fish but u can’t tune a guitar.

Wheres the best place in the old UK to party? I think it’s obviously Sheffield for so many reasons. Like, for instance the music scene is wayyy toooo madly good. That’s why I’ve asked you to headline our night!!! Why do you reckon Sheffs still has the most insane fun nights and london is pretty hmmm still Apart from ClubRepz OBV?

The only experience I’ve had of nightlife in London was the Bangface nights at Electrowerkz, which were sick! but Sheffield is a different night deffo, I think a lot of it has to do with the history of sheff music (niche, warp etc..).

That’s it from me and Thorpey! Click here for tickets to CLUBREPZ tonight.

Watch the amazing promo video HERE.

Listen to the amazing promo mix HERE.

