Jinkx sings everything! – The Drag Race star is returning to London

Jinkx Monsoon has always been one of the more off-kilter Drag Race winners and her impressive voice and joyous love for the stage stars of yesteryear are always a treat to catch. Well, good news; she returns to London at the end of October for another rip-roaringly camp show!

Her latest show, Jinkx Sings Everything, sees her accompanied only by a pianist to belt out her favourite Broadway numbers, albeit with a little twist. All night long, she’ll be taking requests from audience members that she’ll have to sing on the spot, putting her memory and improvisational skills to the test. From Cats to Cabaret, Oklahoma to South Pacific, she’s going to attempt to deal with whatever you throw at her. No two performances are going to be the same!

She’s a regular visitor to these parts, with her last two shows, The Vaudevillians (alongside collaborator Major Scales) and her Christmas showcase Unwrapped! both enjoying sell-out runs at the Soho Theatre, as well as a performance at the huge Drag Ball at Hammersmith Apollo last August. Don’t miss the chance to catch this immensely talented Drag Race alumni on her latest London jaunt as she stumbles through a night of towering showtunes!

Jinkx Sings Everything is at Leicester Square Theatre, 6 Leicester Place, WC2H 7BX, Tuesday 24th to Saturday 28th October, 9.30pm, tickets £21/£22.50/£25

