What happens in the disco stays in the disco – haha, not anymore! Those days of private dancing are long gone. I’m busy enjoying myself scrolling down my social media threads, seeing what you got up to last weekend!

Toe-sucking, drag go-go dancing, groups of friends in sweaty atmospheres under flashing lights and a lot of pulsating beats. Time to dig out this week’s look and rush out the door then…

Homostash at Dalston Superstore on Friday 8th September is one such sweaty night filled with fun and, er, moustaches. With tunes from resident and guest DJs Carly Foxx, Pavliné, Tafkanik, Anahita Shamsaei and David & Claudio who are the Sexshooters. They’ll be playing over two floors until 3am.

Over at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, it’s time for the meat NAKED 2018 Calendar Launch on Friday 8th. The now notorious meatzine.com parties are a firm fixture across London and now’s your chance to join them and special DJ guests TheMenWhoFellToEarth and celebrate their ‘guy next door’ 2018 calendar. 10pm – 4am.

I know you’ve all been waiting for Super Friday – Baby n’ Fidel n’ Cybil Get Loose on the 8th at The Glory haven’t you?! Show time all the time from 10pm onward with Baby Lame and Cybil War. Downstairs disco action with DJ Fidel till 2am.

The relentlessly fun WUT? CLUB have a Hoedown Saturday planned for 9th September at the Miranda Bar in the basement of the Ace Hotel. Joining resident DJ Attack Attack Attack are Jacqui Potato and Jerry Bouthier till 3am. Join the WUT? Club all-stars on the dance floor for some line dancing!

Boys, boys, boys we’re looking for a good time! Brut Black at the Electric in Brixton is where all the hunks are this Saturday 9th, and it’s going to be a sweaty mess! Expect a charged atmosphere of harness-clad beefcakes and pounding dance music from Bear Necessity, yeah and Jack Chang, yeah, DJ Radio and the Meat boys in room 2. 10pm – 6am!

Everybody had a fabulous time at last month’s Daddy Issues, and this month’s on Saturday 9th at Beach Blanket Babylon in Shoreditch is bound to be even better. They’re taking over another floor with a DJ lineup to take you into the small hours; Borja Peña, Rob Sykes in the Daddy’s room, Dom Top, Tamer Wilde in the Issues room. Hosts Rogan Richards, Virginia Wright and Mitch Marion.

Over at The Glory I’ve got two more nights to tell you about – Saturday 9th it’s Glory Lates with Dusty Limits LIVE! making a debut to The Glory stage, with an ‘endless stream of witticisms’. DJ Jacob Aria plays the basement and I will be DJing upstairs. On until 2am. Then Sunday 10th Bingobabes! Back 2 School! is back. Join the next generation of dragtastic bingo callers Crystal Beth, Xnthony and the increds Barbs who will be rounding off the weekend with a touch of good bad taste finesse from 7pm – 11pm.

