JULIASAYS – Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

I love a heated debate! Have you noticed how there’s always a topic of the week that gets us going…it could be something camp or it could be something that seriously affects us all. From the latest on Bananarama’s forthcoming reunion tour starting up in November (have you got your tickets?) to the subject of Brexit… Btw have you got your CANCEL BREXIT t-shirt from Katharine Hamnett yet?



I’m all for some ramblings, and I bet character Frank Lavender has a few things to say. Created by Gareth Joyner, the person behind Myra DuBois, Fragile Masculinity is at Her Upstairs, 18 Kentish Town Road is on Thursday 21st, 7pm till 11pm.

On the club and pub front, Homo Superior is back on Friday 22nd September 2017 at The Glory. From 10pm – 2am, DJs Panos Z from Songs of Praise and Sina Sparrow from Debbie, take over the basement for a really indie eclectic mix of faves.

Up at Dalston Superstore, get yourself some Battered Sausage #7 on Friday 22nd. A full-on lineup of DJ disco divas on the decks, with special guests Luigi Di Venere, Harry Cross, Stathis and Maria taking us through to 3am.

Advertisement

Biggest ball of the clubbing season Sink The Pink: Into The Wild on Saturday 23rd September at the Troxy is really worth the outing for the funnest night of fabularity. It’s the one where dressing up is part of the experience and for this ball dress with a ‘sassy wild animal mania’! Plus they are working with www.coolearth.org, with donations from Glitter My Shitter and door donations on the night.

I’m back again for Princess Julia LOVES… on Sunday 24th at The Glory. Come and join me for my evening from 7pm where I play music and introduce exciting drag stars and performers!

Get this in your diaries dears; Sunday Funday Film Fest from Thursday 28th September till Sunday 1st October. It’s a three day DIY alternative film & media festival spearheaded by the rather wonderful Maxi More and friends, where happenings are happening all over… including the Miranda Bar at the Ace Hotel, Mascara Bar, The Barge House and Vogue Fabrics (VFD). Get on social media and follow Sunday Funday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Email

Print



LinkedIn

Pocket



Telegram

WhatsApp



Skype

