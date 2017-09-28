JULIASAYS – Discerning scene musings of the princess of East London!

Do you sometimes think the grass is greener somewhere else? That party you missed, the night you decided to stay in because, well, you were exhausted…only to see the pictures the next day of all your mates having a really good time without you! Haha, know the feeling! But there’s always something else going on next week…

As I mentioned last week, the Sunday Funday Film Fest starts up on Thursday 28th September in the Miranda Bar at the Ace Hotel, from 10pm. On till Sunday 1st October, ending up at Sunday Funday’s spiritual home of Vogue Fabrics. Dotted around an array of places, the wonderful Maxi More hosts a series of DIY events.

Now for something a bit different! The Pale Blue Door. which is a pop up restaurant created by artist Tony Hornecker in his mesmerizing work-come-live space, is on this month for dinner dates! Hosted by the fabulous A Man To Pet, the theme is A Night Of Divas! tonyhornecker.com

I love the Retro Bar and this cozy West End pub is where to go for a catch up with friends any night of the week. They got quiz nights every Tuesday, and then there’s this More Glam Vicar? with Heidi Heelz DJing on Thursday 28th September, 8pm-11pm.

Non-stop show time Non Binary Cabaret in The Glory’s basement performance space is on Thursday 28th from 8pm. Enter and witness the talents of our scene as a whole new world opens up!

Most days I like to get an element of sass on! Sassitude Vol. XI at VFD (Vogue Fabrics) is where you can go full on with attitude this Friday 29th. Join Perla Ensangrentada, Quaine’s iconic duo Lily Bling & Daniel Sansom and Emily Rose England playing music from 10pm until 3am.

One of our most inventive nights, Wut? Club, is at the Dalston Superstore on Friday 29th. Bar action with Raven Mandella, Jonbenet Blonde and Emily Meow. Basement vibes with special guest Severino! 10pm till 3am.

Late night Saturdays at East Bloc…Handsome is back on Saturday 30th September. Unveiling a ‘boys only playroom’ with DJ’s Dave Kendrick, Wes Baggaley and Pavline. Goes on till 6am!

Gay Rave Chapter 10 is back at Bloc, Autumn Street, E3 on Saturday 30th. DJs Dan Beaumont and Charlie Porter invite special guests for a marathon session till 6am. An experience like no other!

Sunday nights feel like sensible people should stay in, but at Bingobabes: Sissy Sandwich! at The Glory on Sunday 1st October who’s up for some frivolity with Crystal Beth, Barbs and Xnthony hosting and doing everything else till 11pm.

Looking ahead, Wednesday 4th October Quiz Me Maybe at Dalston Superstore is back with the theme of 90’s BRAT. Just May and guest host Eppie put on a quiz night full of 90’s glam, grunge and double denim! Win a top £50 quid bar tab from 7pm. And that my dears is all for this week!

